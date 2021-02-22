'Auring' makes landfall over Batag Island

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Auring on Monday made landfall over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

The tropical cyclone made landfall at 9 a.m. is heading towards the Albay-Sorsogon area.

At 10 a.m., Auring was seen 30 km northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar with winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 ( winds of 30 to 60 kph in the next 36 hours) is hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Catanduanes

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

PAGASA said Auring will weaken into a remnant low within 24 hours or sooner due to significant terrain interaction.

Areas under signal no. 1 will experience the combined effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan and Auring, which will bring strong breeze conditions with occasionally higher gusts.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, Western Visayas, and the rest of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region will also experience the same effects.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are still likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that received significant rainfall over the past couple of days," the weather bureau said.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

Rough seas

the seaboards of areas under TCWS #1

the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon

the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon not under any TCWS (2.5 to 3.5 m)

the southern seaboard of Luzon and the remaining seaboards of Eastern Visayas (2.5 to 3.0 m)

Moderate to rough seas