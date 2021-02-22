Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,288 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single day rise in more than three months, pushing to over 563,000 the total number of infections in the country.
To date, 563,456 have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 28,488 or 5.1% are active cases.
Recoveries increased to 522,874 after 33 more patients recuperated from respiratory illness.
Meanwhile, six more COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded, bringing to 12,094 the death toll. The country’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.15%
What’s new today?
- The country recorded the highest number of daily cases since November 8, when the DOH logged 2,442 additional infections.
- The country’s Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech. CoronaVac can be used to vaccinate “clinically healthy individuals” aged 18 and 59. But the FDA said it is not the most ideal vaccine to administer to medical frontlines, citing the late-stage trials in Brazil which had an efficacy rate of 50.4%.
- President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the bid for face-to-face classes to resume. His spokesperson said Duterte told him Sunday night that physical classes might resume by August, when, hopefully, vaccinations in the country are underway.
- Health Secretary Francisco Duque III asked for patience as much-awaited vaccine deliveries face fresh delay. Like other government officials, he cited the global supply shortage as the main reason for delay, but assured the public the goods will be arriving.
