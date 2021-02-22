Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 2,288 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single day rise in more than three months, pushing to over 563,000 the total number of infections in the country.

To date, 563,456 have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 28,488 or 5.1% are active cases.

Recoveries increased to 522,874 after 33 more patients recuperated from respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded, bringing to 12,094 the death toll. The country’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.15%

