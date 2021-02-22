Storm signals lifted as 'Auring' weakens into LPA
MANILA, Philippines — Storm signals across the country are now lifted with tropical cyclone Auring (international name Dujuan) weakening into a low pressure area, PAGASA said Monday afternoon.
In its 2 p.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Auring is seen to move toward Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours, where it is becoming more likely to dissipate as it approaches Southern Luzon.
Still, what is now an LPA will continue to bring moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains over Bicol, Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon, as well as light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains over Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Northern Samar and the rest of MIMAROPA.
By Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains will also prevail over Camarines Norte, Quezon and Aurora while light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced by those in Metro Manila, the rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Camarines Sur, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Batanes.
"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are still likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall," PAGASA said, "especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that received significant rainfall over the past couple of days."
Auring was the first in 2021 to hit the Philippines, a country that sees 20 storms a year on average, which made landfall this morning over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar.
Disaster response officials said it has affected over 53,000 individuals in just three regions: Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga.
Of which, 49,236 are currently in evacuation centers, while 1,720 are being serviced outside the said facilities. No casualties have also been reported to date.
Some 4,565 passengers in various ports across the country were also left stranded due to Auring, per the Philippine Coast Guard.
Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)
"Auring" weakens into a low pressure area as it moves towards the eastern coast of Albay.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance may traverse Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours.
At 1 p.m., it was located over the coastal waters of Rapu-Rapu, Albay.
Tropical Depression Auring has made landfall over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar at 9 a.m., PAGASA says.
At 9:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression #AuringPH made landfall over Batag Island, Laoang, Northern Samar.Posted by Dost_pagasa on Sunday, 21 February 2021
Tropical Depression Auring is expected to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is likely to further weaken before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear brought about by the northeast monsoon or amihan.
At 4 a.m., Auring was located 195 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.
PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened while moving northwestward.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Auring was spotted 440 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
Moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.
Tropical Storm Auring keeps its strength over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.
In PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin Saturday, the center of Auring was located 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Auring is moving eastward at 15 kph.
- Latest
- Trending