Storm signals lifted as 'Auring' weakens into LPA

MANILA, Philippines — Storm signals across the country are now lifted with tropical cyclone Auring (international name Dujuan) weakening into a low pressure area, PAGASA said Monday afternoon.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Auring is seen to move toward Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours, where it is becoming more likely to dissipate as it approaches Southern Luzon.

Still, what is now an LPA will continue to bring moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains over Bicol, Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon, as well as light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains over Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Northern Samar and the rest of MIMAROPA.

By Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains will also prevail over Camarines Norte, Quezon and Aurora while light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced by those in Metro Manila, the rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Camarines Sur, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are still likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall," PAGASA said, "especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that received significant rainfall over the past couple of days."

Auring was the first in 2021 to hit the Philippines, a country that sees 20 storms a year on average, which made landfall this morning over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar.

Disaster response officials said it has affected over 53,000 individuals in just three regions: Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga.

Of which, 49,236 are currently in evacuation centers, while 1,720 are being serviced outside the said facilities. No casualties have also been reported to date.

Some 4,565 passengers in various ports across the country were also left stranded due to Auring, per the Philippine Coast Guard.