#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Storm signals lifted as 'Auring' weakens into LPA
This satellite image shows "Auring," the first storm to hit the Philippines this year that has since weakened into a low pressure area
RAMMB

Storm signals lifted as 'Auring' weakens into LPA

(Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Storm signals across the country are now lifted with tropical cyclone Auring (international name Dujuan) weakening into a low pressure area, PAGASA said Monday afternoon.

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Auring is seen to move toward Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours, where it is becoming more likely to dissipate as it approaches Southern Luzon.

Still, what is now an LPA will continue to bring moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains over Bicol, Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon, as well as light to moderate with ocassional heavy rains over Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Northern Samar and the rest of MIMAROPA.

By Tuesday, moderate to heavy rains will also prevail over Camarines Norte, Quezon and Aurora while light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced by those in Metro Manila, the rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Camarines Sur, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

"Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are still likely during heavy or prolonged rainfall," PAGASA said, "especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that received significant rainfall over the past couple of days."

Auring was the first in 2021 to hit the Philippines, a country that sees 20 storms a year on average, which made landfall this morning over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar.

Disaster response officials said it has affected over 53,000 individuals in just three regions: Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga.

Of which, 49,236 are currently in evacuation centers, while 1,720 are being serviced outside the said facilities. No casualties have also been reported to date.

Some 4,565 passengers in various ports across the country were also left stranded due to Auring, per the Philippine Coast Guard.

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 22, 2021 - 2:37pm

Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)

February 22, 2021 - 2:37pm

"Auring" weakens into a low pressure area as it moves towards the eastern coast of Albay.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance may traverse Bicol Region, southern Quezon, Marinduque and northern Mindoro in the next 24 hours.

At 1 p.m., it was located over the coastal waters of Rapu-Rapu, Albay.

February 22, 2021 - 11:41am

Tropical Depression Auring has made landfall over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar at 9 a.m., PAGASA says.

At 9:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression #AuringPH made landfall over Batag Island, Laoang, Northern Samar.

Posted by Dost_pagasa on Sunday, 21 February 2021
February 22, 2021 - 7:14am

Tropical Depression Auring is expected to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is likely to further weaken before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear brought about by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

At 4 a.m., Auring was located 195 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 5:36pm

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened while moving northwestward.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Auring was spotted 440 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

Moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 11:50am

Tropical Storm Auring keeps its strength over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

In PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin Saturday, the center of Auring was located 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Auring is moving eastward at 15 kph.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
By Pia Lee Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines discussed opportunities to strengthen their alliance as the administration of President...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
8 hours ago
(Updated) Tropical Depression Auring may make landfall over Eastern Samar as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Temperatures in Baguio City and Metro Manila yesterday dropped to 9 degrees Celsius and 19.3 degrees Celsius, respectively...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 5 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
7 hours ago
Here is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces which canceled classes and work on Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Hontiveros calls on NBI: Find travel agency linked to new Immigration 'pastillas' scheme
Hontiveros calls on NBI: Find travel agency linked to new Immigration 'pastillas' scheme
1 minute ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has called on the National Bureau of Investigation to pin down the travel agency allegedly involved in...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG welcomes authority for LGUs to make advance payments for vaccines
DILG welcomes authority for LGUs to make advance payments for vaccines
1 hour ago
“This development will ascertain that both the NTF and the LGUs will speed up the process of securing COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Face-to-face classes might not resume until August
Palace: Face-to-face classes might not resume until August
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected the proposal for physical classes to resume, setting back groups' calls for its safe...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines OKs Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Philippines OKs Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Sinovac had a lower efficacy rate of 50.4% among health care workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' leaves over 4,500 passengers stranded, affects more than 53K persons
'Auring' leaves over 4,500 passengers stranded, affects more than 53K persons
3 hours ago
Tropical Depression Auring has left more than 4,500 passengers stranded in several ports across the country and has affected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with