'Auring' leaves over 4,500 passengers stranded, affects more than 53K persons

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Auring has left more than 4,500 passengers stranded in several ports across the country and has affected more than 53,000 persons, government data showed.

The Philippine Coast Guard said as of 4:00 a.m., Monday, it monitored 4,565 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers stranded in Northern Mindanao, North Eastern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol and Southern Tagalog regions.

The PCG also said it noted 78 vessels, nine motorbancas, 1,878 cargoes stranded in the said regions. There are also 142 vessels and 96 motorbancas taking shelter as precautionary measure against the tropical cyclone.

A majority of the passengers are from Eastern Visayas, with 2,609 individuals stuck in the ports of Liloan Ferry Terminal, of San Ricardo, of Sta Clar, of Balwarteco and of Dapdap. The Coast Guard also said six vessels and 860 rolling cargoes are stranded in the region with 12 vessels taking shelter.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meanwhile showed that there are 13,816 families or 53,236 person affected in the 216 barangays in Northern Mindanao, Davao and CARAGA regions.

Of these, 12,825 families or 49,236 persons are taking temporary shelter inside 308 evacuation centers, while 450 families or 1,720 are being serviced outside these facilities.

The NDRRMC has tallied four totally damaged and 175 partially damaged houses.

Auring made landfall at 9 a.m. Monday over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar as it moves towards the Albay-Sorsogon Area.

At 10 a.m., Auring was located 30 km northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, packing winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray