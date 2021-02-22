#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Auring' leaves over 4,500 passengers stranded, affects more than 53K persons
Residents help a neighbour carrying belongings wade through their flooded houses due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Dujuan in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur province, on Mindanao island on February 21, 2021.
AFP/Erwin Mascarinas

(Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Auring has left more than 4,500 passengers stranded in several ports across the country and has affected more than 53,000 persons, government data showed.

The Philippine Coast Guard said as of 4:00 a.m., Monday, it monitored 4,565 passengers, drivers and cargo helpers stranded in Northern Mindanao, North Eastern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol and Southern Tagalog regions.

The PCG also said it noted 78 vessels, nine motorbancas, 1,878 cargoes stranded in the said regions. There are also 142 vessels and 96 motorbancas taking shelter as precautionary measure against the tropical cyclone.

A majority of the passengers are from Eastern Visayas, with 2,609 individuals stuck in the ports of Liloan Ferry Terminal, of San Ricardo, of Sta Clar, of Balwarteco and of Dapdap. The Coast Guard also said six vessels and 860 rolling cargoes are stranded in the region with 12 vessels taking shelter.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meanwhile showed that there are 13,816 families or 53,236 person affected in the 216 barangays in Northern Mindanao, Davao and CARAGA regions.

Of these, 12,825 families or 49,236 persons are taking temporary shelter inside 308 evacuation centers, while 450 families or 1,720 are being serviced outside these facilities.

The NDRRMC has tallied four totally damaged and 175 partially damaged houses.

Auring made landfall at 9 a.m. Monday over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar as it moves towards the Albay-Sorsogon Area.

At 10 a.m., Auring was located 30 km northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, packing winds of 45 kph and gusts of 55 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 22, 2021 - 11:41am

Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)

February 22, 2021 - 11:41am

Tropical Depression Auring has made landfall over Batag Island in Laoang, Northern Samar at 9 a.m., PAGASA says.

At 9:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression #AuringPH made landfall over Batag Island, Laoang, Northern Samar.

Posted by Dost_pagasa on Sunday, 21 February 2021
February 22, 2021 - 7:14am

Tropical Depression Auring is expected to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is likely to further weaken before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear brought about by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

At 4 a.m., Auring was located 195 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 5:36pm

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened while moving northwestward.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Auring was spotted 440 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

Moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 11:50am

Tropical Storm Auring keeps its strength over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

In PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin Saturday, the center of Auring was located 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Auring is moving eastward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 9:08am

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened over the Philippine Sea. 

As of 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the center of Auring was spotted 475 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph while moving almost stationary.

