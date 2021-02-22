#VACCINEWATCHPH
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
Residents walk past flooded houses near a swolen river due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Auring (Dujuan) in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur province, on Mindanao island on February 21, 2021.
AFP/Erwin Mascarinas

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'

(Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 8:43am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units announced suspension of classes and work on Monday, February 22 due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Depression Auring.

Auring was last seen 205 kilometers east northeast of Maasin City in Southern Leyte or 85 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It packed maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is heading north northwest at 20 kph. The cyclone is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar in the next six to 12 hours as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure area.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will affect residents of Bicol region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Marinduque, Romblon and Quezon province. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in Aurora, and the rest of Visayas, MIMAROPA and CALABARZON.

Here is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces which cancelled classes and work on Monday:

 

 

WORK AND CLASS SUSPENSIONS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 22, 2021 - 7:14am

Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)

February 22, 2021 - 7:14am

Tropical Depression Auring is expected to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is likely to further weaken before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear brought about by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

At 4 a.m., Auring was located 195 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 5:36pm

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened while moving northwestward.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Auring was spotted 440 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

Moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 11:50am

Tropical Storm Auring keeps its strength over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

In PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin Saturday, the center of Auring was located 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Auring is moving eastward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 9:08am

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened over the Philippine Sea. 

As of 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the center of Auring was spotted 475 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph while moving almost stationary.

February 19, 2021 - 5:33pm

"Auring" weakens into a tropical storm while it moves westward. 

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the eye of Auring was spotted 405 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

