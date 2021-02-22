Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units announced suspension of classes and work on Monday, February 22 due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Depression Auring.

Auring was last seen 205 kilometers east northeast of Maasin City in Southern Leyte or 85 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It packed maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is heading north northwest at 20 kph. The cyclone is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar in the next six to 12 hours as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure area.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains will affect residents of Bicol region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Marinduque, Romblon and Quezon province. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in Aurora, and the rest of Visayas, MIMAROPA and CALABARZON.

Here is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces which cancelled classes and work on Monday:

