#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
False claims about junked poll protest hurt democratic institutions â€” Robredo
Vice President Leni Robredo makes a speech in this undated file photo.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

False claims about junked poll protest hurt democratic institutions — Robredo

(Philstar.com) - February 21, 2021 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — False claims about the electoral protest that former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. filed against Vice President Leni Robredo and that has since been dismissed cast doubts on government institutions, she said Sunday.

To recall, the Supreme Court on Tuesday voted unanimously to junk the entirety of Marcos’ four-year-old vice presidential poll protest for lack of merit. The SC sits as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, which handles poll protests on the presidency and the vice-presidency.

READ: SC junks Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo

Speaking in an interview aired over her weekly radio show, Robredo lamented what she said was the damage dealt to the courts and the country's electoral processes, which she, too, had to go through.  

"Marcos owes his supporters. What happens to the people who believed in his propaganda and fake news? He wronged them. That's his fault...and instead of accepting his loss, he's still trying to cast doubt on the integrity of our institutions," the vice president said in Filipino. 

"It's saddening that they're still attempting to spread fake news that it hasn't been dismissed with finality yet. This isn't just simple lying. We saw how a politician's ambition to get his goal can make him willing to destroy institutions."

"For me, it's like he didn't care about the damage to democratic institutions just for political gain. That's the most serious part about this."

In response to the High Court's decision, a spokesperson for Marcos said incorrectly that the poll protest was still on despite the junking — a statement the court was quick to correct. 

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has since said that Marcos, who has signalled his intent to run in the 2022 national polls, may still appeal the dismissal. 

The vice president's spokesperson, Barry Gutierrez, reiterated in the radio show that the Supreme Court has already decided the case.

NewsLab: 31 Years of Amnesia: Stories on the Myths that Made Marcos

"If the decision is unanimous, there's an extremely low chance that it will be overturned. Their basis was very clear. They said that Marcos did not prove his allegations behind his protest. That was a very direct conclusion, and the entire court agreed with this decision. It looks decisive and final," the lawyer said in mixed Filipino and English. 

The Supreme Court has yet to release the full decision on the case.The SC Public Information Office, when the decision was announced, said that "seven members fully concurred in dismissal while eight concurred in the result." The decision is still unanimous despite the differences in the voting.  

"We thank the PET. Hopefully, this process on this particular protest can become a precedent moving forward. From the very beginning, it was clear to us that there was no cheating and that her win was a legitimate one," Gutierrez said.

"But for as long as there is a pending protest, anyone can come up with an accusation. That's what we experienced. Even when the recount's results came out, they were still making up stories and numbers." 

"Even now he's trying to change the narrative. It's saddening that it's not even between us anymore. It's not just Marcos vs. Robredo. When you destroy democratic institutions, you're also destroying the country," Robredo said for her part. 

— Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 

BONGBONG MARCOS POLL PROTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With daily cases high and vaccines yet to arrive, VP questions easing quarantine
With daily cases high and vaccines yet to arrive, VP questions easing quarantine
By Christian Deiparine | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo opposes plans for the entire Philippines to shift to MGCQ starting March.
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
DILG: Nationwide MGCQ to streamline travel rules
By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is backing proposals to have the entire country placed under the most...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
Fil-Am helps in safe Perseverance landing
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
A Filipino-American engineer has played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
2 El Nido tourists from NCR caught with fake swab test results
By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Two female tourists from Metro Manila were nabbed after presenting fake swab test results upon arrival in El Nido in Palawan,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: 18 more cases of UK coronavirus variant, total now at 62
DOH: 18 more cases of UK coronavirus variant, total now at 62
5 hours ago
"The DOH is currently investigating compliance to isolation protocols and the contact tracing done for these ROFs," the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Angara hopes COVID-19 vaccine offer sheets get signed by end-February
Angara hopes COVID-19 vaccine offer sheets get signed by end-February
6 hours ago
The administration has only until end of February to sign the offer sheets for COVID-19 vaccines from foreign drugmakers,...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
NCR cases slightly up; Cebu surge slows down
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
There was a slight uptrend in new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and a slowdown in the surge in Cebu City over the past week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent infection, transmission? Not necessarily, says expert
Can COVID-19 vaccines prevent infection, transmission? Not necessarily, says expert
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
Vaccines for COVID-19 do not necessarily prevent infection and transmission of the virus but it could protect those inoculated...
Headlines
fbfb
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
GSIS premium rate hike eyed
By Edu Punay | 20 hours ago
Government personnel might soon have to pay more for their retirement benefits.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with