Tentative DOH list of hospitals to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Illustration file photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020 showing a bottle reading "Vaccine COVID-19" and a syringe next to the Pfizer and BioNtech logos. Mexico could receive the first vaccines against COVID-19 developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in December if the processes for their approval are accomplished in the estimated time, announced on November 24, 2020 Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard.
AFP/Joel Saget

Tentative DOH list of hospitals to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines

(Philstar.com) - February 13, 2021 - 6:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has crafted a tentative list of hospitals eligible to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccines which the national government hopes will still arrive in February after a "slight delay." 

The list, seen by Philstar.com, includes 36 recipient institutions as of Feb. 11, 2021, comprised of designated COVID-19 hospitals, DOH hospitals, Government Level 3 hospitals, and Private Level 3 hospitals. 

Carlos Lazaro, from the DOH's Media Relations Unit, confirmed that the list came from a presentation delivered by Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire but emphasized that it is "not yet final and official as of now." 

Designated COVID Hospitals 

Metro Manila 

  • UP-Philippine General Hospital 
  • Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital 
  • Lung Center of the Philippines 
  • San Lazaro Hospital 
  • Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center
  • Research Institute for Tropical Medicine  
  • Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
  • Quirino Memorial Medical Center
  • East Avenue Medical Center
  • Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center 
  • Philippine Heart Center 
  • National Kidney and Transplant Institute 

Select hospitals in other regions 

  • Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center - Cebu City 
  • Southern Philippine Medical Center-Davao 

DOH Hospitals 

  • Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital 
  • Tondo Medical Center
  • Philippine Children's Medical Center
  • National Children's Hospital 
  • Philippine Orthopedic Center 
  • National Center for Mental Health
  • Rizal Medical Center
  • Valenzuela Medical Center 
  • San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital 
  • Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center

Government Level 3 Hospitals  

LGU hospitals 

  • Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center 
  • Ospital ng Makati 
  • Pasig City General Hospital 
  • Pasay City General Hospital 
  • Quezon City General Hospital 

Other government hospitals 

  • Victoriano Luna Medical Center
  • Air Force General Hospital 
  • Veterans Memorial Center 

Private Level 3 Hospitals 

  • St. Luke's Medical Center - Quezon City 
  • St. Luke's Medical Center - Bonifacio Global City 
  • Makati Medical Center
  • The Medical City 

Pfizer vaccines from the COVAX facility were supposed to be the first to arrive under the national government's vaccination plan, but the Palace during a Thursday briefing announced a delay in the shipment.

Only Sinovac's jab, the Phase III trial results of which have not yet been released by its Chinese manufacturer, are sure to arrive this month — 600,000 doses, to be exact, donated by Beijing. Sinovac is also still waiting on emergency use authorization from local regulators, unlike Pfizer and AstraZeneca which were greenlighted weeks ago. 

Malacañang previously said the "mini rollout" of its inoculation program was to begin on February 15 but the DOH clarified that this was an indicative date. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Prinz Magtulis 

