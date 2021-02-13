Tentative DOH list of hospitals to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has crafted a tentative list of hospitals eligible to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccines which the national government hopes will still arrive in February after a "slight delay."

The list, seen by Philstar.com, includes 36 recipient institutions as of Feb. 11, 2021, comprised of designated COVID-19 hospitals, DOH hospitals, Government Level 3 hospitals, and Private Level 3 hospitals.

Carlos Lazaro, from the DOH's Media Relations Unit, confirmed that the list came from a presentation delivered by Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire but emphasized that it is "not yet final and official as of now."

Designated COVID Hospitals

Metro Manila

UP-Philippine General Hospital

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital

Lung Center of the Philippines

San Lazaro Hospital

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

East Avenue Medical Center

Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

Select hospitals in other regions

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center - Cebu City

Southern Philippine Medical Center-Davao

DOH Hospitals

Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital

Tondo Medical Center

Philippine Children's Medical Center

National Children's Hospital

Philippine Orthopedic Center

National Center for Mental Health

Rizal Medical Center

Valenzuela Medical Center

San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital

Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center

Government Level 3 Hospitals

LGU hospitals

Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center

Ospital ng Makati

Pasig City General Hospital

Pasay City General Hospital

Quezon City General Hospital

Other government hospitals

Victoriano Luna Medical Center

Air Force General Hospital

Veterans Memorial Center

Private Level 3 Hospitals

St. Luke's Medical Center - Quezon City

St. Luke's Medical Center - Bonifacio Global City

Makati Medical Center

The Medical City

Pfizer vaccines from the COVAX facility were supposed to be the first to arrive under the national government's vaccination plan, but the Palace during a Thursday briefing announced a delay in the shipment.

Only Sinovac's jab, the Phase III trial results of which have not yet been released by its Chinese manufacturer, are sure to arrive this month — 600,000 doses, to be exact, donated by Beijing. Sinovac is also still waiting on emergency use authorization from local regulators, unlike Pfizer and AstraZeneca which were greenlighted weeks ago.

Malacañang previously said the "mini rollout" of its inoculation program was to begin on February 15 but the DOH clarified that this was an indicative date.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Prinz Magtulis