#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at Clalit Health Services, in a gymnasium in the central Israeli city of Hod Hasharon, on Feb. 4, 2021.
AFP/Jack Guez

More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health frontliners in several hospitals in Metro Manila and other major cities will also get the first COVID-19 shots once vaccine supplies arrive this month, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The Philippines is expected to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by mid-February through the COVAX facility, an initiative led by the World Health Organization to ensure fair and equitable access to the jabs.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the first tranche of Pfizer doses will be distributed to other hospitals aside from the main COVID-19 referral centers.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said medical frontliners and hospital staff of the Philippine General Hospital, Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, East Avenue Medical Center and Lung Center of the Philippines will be the first to get vaccinated against the respiratory disease once supplies arrive.

“It’s not just those four hospitals that we’re going to provide these vaccines with. We’re going to provide other DOH-designated hospitals for COVID-19 and that would include specific hospitals in Cebu and Davao,” Vergeire said.

“Big” local government hospitals and five private hospitals in Metro Manila will also receive the first doses of Pfizer vaccine. Vergeire, however, did not name the facilities.

The health official said the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility may arrive in the Philippines on February 13. But Vergeire said authorities are still waiting for the final confirmation from COVAX.

“If ever it will come on February 13, three days after we will begin the rollout… The dates we have mentioned are just indicative, it depends on the confirmation given by the COVAX facility,” she said.

The Philippines may also receive at least 5.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
15 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Pork was scarce in market stalls yesterday and chicken seemed to have also disappeared as most wet market vendors refused...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
More hospitals in Metro Manila, other cities to benefit from 1st batch of COVID-19 Pfizer jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by mid-February through the COVAX facility,...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
2 hours ago
DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters that is finalizing a repatriation flight...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator pushes for teenage pregnancy bill anew amid rise in pregnant teens
Senator pushes for teenage pregnancy bill anew amid rise in pregnant teens
2 hours ago
"The continued rise of early pregnancies is yet another challenge to the health and welfare of Filipino families in the middle...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
3 hours ago
Guanzon said some 6.3 million voters were “dropped from list” for failing to vote in either the 2016 and 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week &mdash; DFA
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week — DFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
DFA on Monday night said it has repatriated a total of 359,977 migrant Filipinos since February 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with