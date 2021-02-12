#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Before arrival of new variant, most Pinoys believed worst of pandemic was over â SWS
Commuters observe the IATF health protocols by wearing masks and face shields in public utility vehicles as they ride an EDSA Carousel Busway going to work at the Roosevelt Station in Quezon City on Feb. 10, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Before arrival of new variant, most Pinoys believed worst of pandemic was over — SWS

(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2021 - 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — A newly-released poll showed that most Filipinos believed that the worst of the pandemic was over around two months before the more infectious coronavirus variant was detected in the country.

Private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed the results of its November 2020 survey which found that 69% of adult Filipinos said “the worst is behind us” with the pandemic, up from 47% in September 2020.

Meanwhile, those who feared that “the worst is yet to come” fell to 31% from 47%.

Optimism that the worst is over with the pandemic rose across all areas and in all education levels. It even rose among people who believed their quality of life would worsen and that the economy would further tank.

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults from November 21 to 25, 2020, seven weeks before the Department of Health reported the country’s first case of the more infectious coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

Since the detection of the first case, 24 more people have been found to be infected with the new variant called B.1.1.7, with one of the patients, who had comorbidities, dying due to complications from the infection.

While the DOH reported the country’s first B.1.1.7 case on January 13, it admitted that the new variant had been in the country nearly a month before their announcement, as a sample collected on December 10 tested positive for the mutated virus.

Despite the lingering threat of the new variants, the government has relaxed travel restrictions on foreigners and has refused to impose a new travel ban.

The DOH said that apart from the B.1.1.7 variant, no other variant of concern has been detected in the Philippines.

Preliminary estimates find the B.1.1.7 variant between 30% and 70% more contagious than other forms of the virus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is “some evidence” that it could be deadlier, but local experts affiliated with the DOH said it is still premature to conclude this.

Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew. — Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lorenzana to US: We want to keep VFA
Lorenzana to US: We want to keep VFA
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday said that military and defense officials are keen on continuing the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
House rejects anew ABS-CBN franchise application
House rejects anew ABS-CBN franchise application
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The House leadership has rejected the renewed bid to grant a franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN under the Duterte admi...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: China's vaccine donation to military has no bearing on West Philippine Sea issue
Palace: China's vaccine donation to military has no bearing on West Philippine Sea issue
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 19 hours ago
Malacañang on Thursday downplayed fears that it might be compromising the country's position on the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
After Duterte rant, Velasco quashes hope for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s rant against the Lopezes and their TV network ABS-CBN, House Speaker Lord Allan...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines lowest in ASEAN on pandemic response &ndash; survey
Philippines lowest in ASEAN on pandemic response – survey
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Philippine government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has obtained the highest disapproval rating among member...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 hog farms probed for price-supply manipulation
22 hog farms probed for price-supply manipulation
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has inspected 22 hog farms in Bulacan for possible manipulation of prices and hoarding...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinovac jabs arrive February 23; slight delay for Pfizer
Sinovac jabs arrive February 23; slight delay for Pfizer
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
The Sinovac Biotech Ltd. coronavirus vaccines donated by Beijing will arrive on Feb. 23 even if there is still no emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Lunar New Year revelers told to observe health protocols
Lunar New Year revelers told to observe health protocols
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health reminded Filipinos celebrating the Lunar New Year today to comply with health and safety protoc...
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines for limited face-to-face classes in college OK&rsquo;d
Guidelines for limited face-to-face classes in college OK’d
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Health have approved the guidelines for the gradual reopening of...
Headlines
fbfb
UK, EU to help Philippines get COVID-19 vaccines
UK, EU to help Philippines get COVID-19 vaccines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United Kingdom remains committed to help the Philippines access a vaccine, developed under transparent mechanisms and...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with