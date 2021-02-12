'Ang Dating Daan' preacher Bro. Eli passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Televangelist and "Ang Dating Daan" preacher Eliseo “Brother Eli” Soriano has passed away. He was 73.

“It is with deep sadness, yet with full faith in the Almighty, that we announce the passing of our beloved and one and only Bro. Eliseo ‘Eli’ Soriano—a faithful preacher, brother, father and grandfather to many,” Soriano’s media program “Ang Dating Daan” posted on its social media pages dawn of Friday.

“Up to the last moments of his life, Bro. Eli was able to fulfill his vow to the Almighty that manifests in his love to serve the brethren,” it added.

The reason for his passing remains undisclosed.

Soriano led the Members of the Church of God International, whose flagship program “Ang Dating Daan” is “recognized as the longest-running religious show in the Philippines and has counterparts in more than 70 countries,” it said on its website.

Soriano’s church had assured that Soriano’s projects will continue following his loss.

“While his temporary repose is a loss to many. WE in the Members of the Church of God International, Inc., would like to assure the public that the programs and projects initiated by Bro. Eli will continue,” the statement further read.

Soriano registered his church, then Mga Kaanib sa Iglesia ng Dios kay Kristo Hesus, Haligi at Saligan ng Katotohanan sa Pilipinas in 1977 and later renamed re-registered it as Members, Church of God International.

Its flagship program “Ang Dating Daan,” started its broadcast on radio in 1980. The program aired on television in 1983 via IBC-13, but it was not until 2004 that it “found a new and permanent home” in UNTV 37.

His profile on his church’s website said he fled the Philippines in 2005. “At present, Bro. Eli has settled in Brazil where his global evangelization efforts are also in full swing,” it further read.

In 2012, Soriano was convicted on libel over his remarks in his radio program against televangelist and Jesus Miracle Crusade International Ministry head Wilde Almeda. The Supreme Court had upheld the conviction in 2018.

He also faced a rape case filed by his former aide, but Soriano posted in 2015 of a 2006 prosecution resolution that the complaint was dismissed. The STAR reported in 2008 that Soriano paid bail bond of P240,000 for the charge.

Actually yang rape case na yan nadismiss na,pinakialaman lang ng mataas na power that shouldnt be! pic.twitter.com/q1F7coIV5X — Brother Eli Soriano (@BroEliSoriano) May 31, 2015

— Kristine Joy Patag