Duterte to CPP: Observe rules of humanity, don't hamper delivery of vaccines
This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19". According to the World Health Organization, some 42 "candidate vaccines" against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020.
AFP/Joel Saget

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged communist rebels to "observe the rules of humanity" by not obstructing the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines when the government starts its vaccination program this month.

Duterte said communists previously intercepted the delivery of aid under the government's Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino cash transfer program, an act that he described as "abhorrent."

"But you can redeem it by just seeing to it that there is a fair atmosphere or environment...in the places, where you and the government are present," the president said in a pre-recorded public address last Monday.

"I am appealing to the Communist Party of the Philippines, the umbrella group...Allow the vaccines to be transported freely and safely... Kindly observe the rules of humanity," he added.

Duterte reminded the communists that the vaccines were bought using public funds and therefore belong to the Filipino people.

"The Communist Party of the Philippines must guarantee that the vaccines, in the course of their being transported to areas where (there) are no city health officers or medical persons, they should not touch the medicines," Duterte said.

The government is expecting the delivery of the first batch of COVID-19 jabs in the middle of the month. Duterte also ordered the customs bureau to ensure the unhampered arrival of the vaccines, noting that the shots have to be placed in storage facilities as soon as possible to prevent spoilage.

"Do not delay and do not hinder or obstruct the smooth flow that you are seeing right now, from the time of the arrival to the time of clearance... Your job in customs is to look (at the shipments). You have no business opening them.  You are not allowed to do that. I am not allowing you anybody there in the airport to open," the President said.
 
Duterte said the police should provide escorts to ensure that the vaccines would be transported to local governments in the fastest way possible. The President also suggested the use of public school buildings as vaccination sites, saying military and police installations may not be enough to accommodate all recipients.

"If there is no large coliseum or gym, then we will utilize the schools....I do not see any objectionable thing there," he said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the government's pandemic task force has coordinated with various agencies to ensure the smooth arrival and delivery of vaccines. He said the customs processing of the vaccines won't take more than 30 minutes.

