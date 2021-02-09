#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to over 540,000
Cyclists are greeted with picturesque view during their ride in Antipolo City, Rizal on February 7, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to over 540,000

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,235 additional infections Tuesday, taking the country's total case count to 540,227. 

Active cases represent 5.4% or 29,167 of the country's confirmed cases. Of these, 94.1% are mild cases and asymptomatic. 

The recovery count increased to 499,764 after a new batch of 53 recoveries was registered. 

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 11,296 after 65 more people succumed to the severe respiratory disease. 

 

 

What’s new today?

  • A simulation exercise was conducted in preparation for the anticipated arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this month. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the exercise went faster than expected.
  • The Communist Party of the Philippines said it will open a “humanitarian corridor” for the safe and unimpeded transport of COVID-19 shots as it suggested that the delivery of vaccine doses in rural areas be handled by humanitarian agencies. This came after President Rodrigo Duterte asked communist rebels to allow the free and safe transport of coronavirus jabs.
  • Aside from the country’s main COVID-19 referral centers, the first batch of Pfizer doses will also be distributed to local government hospitals and five private medical centers in Metro Manila as well as other DOH-designated hospitals.
  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration said the emergency use approval issued to AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine stays following South Africa’s move to delay the start of its vaccination program over the drug’s efficacy against a virus variant.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
18 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate panel summons &lsquo;Big 4&rsquo; motorcycle dealers
Senate panel summons ‘Big 4’ motorcycle dealers
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee will summon the so-called Big Four motorcycle dealers, which Sen. Richard Gordon suspects...
Headlines
fbfb
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte says he won&rsquo;t allow ABS-CBN to operate even if given a franchise
Duterte says he won’t allow ABS-CBN to operate even if given a franchise
By Alexis Romero | 27 minutes ago
While the tax bureau has said that ABS-CBN is regularly paying taxes, President Duterte insisted that the broadcasting firm...
Headlines
fbfb
Party-list denies red-tagging general Parlade asked for dialogue, urges end to red-tagging
Party-list denies red-tagging general Parlade asked for dialogue, urges end to red-tagging
1 hour ago
"Members of the youth and other outspoken students who only want to voice out their concerns and issues amid the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Calida says 2 Aeta farmers wish to withdraw petition to join fight vs anti-terrorism law
Calida says 2 Aeta farmers wish to withdraw petition to join fight vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
(Updated) Solicitor General Jose Calida made a manifestation on the oral arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act that Japer Gurung...
Headlines
fbfb
AstraZeneca's EUA remains despite halted South Africa rollout &mdash; FDA
AstraZeneca's EUA remains despite halted South Africa rollout — FDA
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The emergency use approval for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine remains, the FDA says despite South Africa halting its rol...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law &mdash; Day 2
LIVE: Oral arguments on petitions vs the anti-terrorism law — Day 2
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with