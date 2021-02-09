Cyclists are greeted with picturesque view during their ride in Antipolo City, Rizal on February 7, 2021.
Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to over 540,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,235 additional infections Tuesday, taking the country's total case count to 540,227.
Active cases represent 5.4% or 29,167 of the country's confirmed cases. Of these, 94.1% are mild cases and asymptomatic.
The recovery count increased to 499,764 after a new batch of 53 recoveries was registered.
Meanwhile, the death toll reached 11,296 after 65 more people succumed to the severe respiratory disease.
What’s new today?
- A simulation exercise was conducted in preparation for the anticipated arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this month. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the exercise went faster than expected.
- The Communist Party of the Philippines said it will open a “humanitarian corridor” for the safe and unimpeded transport of COVID-19 shots as it suggested that the delivery of vaccine doses in rural areas be handled by humanitarian agencies. This came after President Rodrigo Duterte asked communist rebels to allow the free and safe transport of coronavirus jabs.
- Aside from the country’s main COVID-19 referral centers, the first batch of Pfizer doses will also be distributed to local government hospitals and five private medical centers in Metro Manila as well as other DOH-designated hospitals.
- The country’s Food and Drug Administration said the emergency use approval issued to AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine stays following South Africa’s move to delay the start of its vaccination program over the drug’s efficacy against a virus variant.
