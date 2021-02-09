Coronavirus cases in Philippines rise to over 540,000

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 1,235 additional infections Tuesday, taking the country's total case count to 540,227.

Active cases represent 5.4% or 29,167 of the country's confirmed cases. Of these, 94.1% are mild cases and asymptomatic.

The recovery count increased to 499,764 after a new batch of 53 recoveries was registered.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 11,296 after 65 more people succumed to the severe respiratory disease.

