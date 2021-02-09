#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register
File photo shows Filipino voters participating in an election.
Philstar.com/File photo

Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register

(Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon called on voters who were delisted for failing to vote in the last two polls to register again.

Guanzon, in an interview with TeleRadyo on Tuesday, said some 6.3 million voters were “dropped from list” for failing to vote in either the 2016 and 2019 elections.

“We are calling on you to register. They did not vote in the last two elections. They may have moved to a different country,” Guanzon said in Filipino.

Under the Voter’s Registration Act, a registration may be deactivated if the voter fails to cast his ballot in two successive regular elections. 

Deactivation can also be done among those sentenced by the court to not less than one year in prison; persons who have committed crimes involving disloyalty to the government such as rebellion, sedition, violation of the anti-subversion and firearms laws, and those declared by competent authority to be insane. The law also holds that a voter may be deactivated if his registration has been ordered excluded by the court and he has lost his Filipino citizenship.

The Comelec earlier said that those who wish to reactivate their registration should inform the Office of the Election Officer that they failed to vote during the past two elections.

Guazon added that the delisted voters are on top of the 2.9 million potential new voters who have turned 18 years old in time for the 2022 polls.

The poll commissioner reiterated that starting February 20, voter registration will be from Tuesday until Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Disinfection of Comelec premises will be on Mondays.

The poll commissioner reminded those who wish to register to observe health and safety protocols, such as wearing of face masks and face shields. Guanzon also said they can bring their own pens.

Voter registration will continue until September 30. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Sheila Crisostomo

2022 POLLS COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
Duterte: No license for ABS-CBN even if Congress grants franchise
13 hours ago
Duterte said he respects the legislative branch's power to grant franchises, but said "I will not allow the NTC to give them...
Headlines
fbfb
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually &ndash; Recto
LTO-deputized private firms to make P15 billion annually – Recto
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The many new fees imposed by the Land Transportation Office are creating a “lucrative downstream industry as a result...
Headlines
fbfb
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
SC upholds dismissal of De Lima's habeas data plea vs Duterte over his remarks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
“With all due respect, this Court’s October 15, 2019 Resolution, and the summary denial of this Motion for Reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
Vendors stage pork holiday vs price cap
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Pork was scarce in market stalls yesterday and chicken seemed to have also disappeared as most wet market vendors refused...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Ex-chief justice Corona entitled to retirement benefits&rsquo;
‘Ex-chief justice Corona entitled to retirement benefits’
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Four years after his death, the Supreme Court has granted the immediate release of retirement benefits to former chief justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law &mdash; AFP chief
Navy to increase visibility in WPS as China enacts 'very alarming' coast guard law — AFP chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 minutes ago
The new chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Myanmar
42 minutes ago
DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos told reporters that is finalizing a repatriation flight...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP assures 'safe, unimpeded' transport of COVID-19 vaccines
CPP assures 'safe, unimpeded' transport of COVID-19 vaccines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 50 minutes ago
The CPP “strongly” suggested that the transportation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and the inoculation...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator pushes for teenage pregnancy bill anew amid rise in pregnant teens
Senator pushes for teenage pregnancy bill anew amid rise in pregnant teens
58 minutes ago
"The continued rise of early pregnancies is yet another challenge to the health and welfare of Filipino families in the middle...
Headlines
fbfb
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week &mdash; DFA
Another 3,851 migrant Filipinos forced back home by pandemic last week — DFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
DFA on Monday night said it has repatriated a total of 359,977 migrant Filipinos since February 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with