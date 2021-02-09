Comelec calls on 6.3 million delisted voters to register

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon called on voters who were delisted for failing to vote in the last two polls to register again.

Guanzon, in an interview with TeleRadyo on Tuesday, said some 6.3 million voters were “dropped from list” for failing to vote in either the 2016 and 2019 elections.

“We are calling on you to register. They did not vote in the last two elections. They may have moved to a different country,” Guanzon said in Filipino.

Under the Voter’s Registration Act, a registration may be deactivated if the voter fails to cast his ballot in two successive regular elections.

Deactivation can also be done among those sentenced by the court to not less than one year in prison; persons who have committed crimes involving disloyalty to the government such as rebellion, sedition, violation of the anti-subversion and firearms laws, and those declared by competent authority to be insane. The law also holds that a voter may be deactivated if his registration has been ordered excluded by the court and he has lost his Filipino citizenship.

The Comelec earlier said that those who wish to reactivate their registration should inform the Office of the Election Officer that they failed to vote during the past two elections.

Guazon added that the delisted voters are on top of the 2.9 million potential new voters who have turned 18 years old in time for the 2022 polls.

The poll commissioner reiterated that starting February 20, voter registration will be from Tuesday until Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Disinfection of Comelec premises will be on Mondays.

The poll commissioner reminded those who wish to register to observe health and safety protocols, such as wearing of face masks and face shields. Guanzon also said they can bring their own pens.

Voter registration will continue until September 30. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Sheila Crisostomo