DOH adds 1,790 coronavirus cases as tally reaches 537,310

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, February 7, bringing the number of total cases to 537,310.

Of the total caseload, 26,333 or 4.9% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 70 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 11,179.

Exactly 499,798 have so far recovered after the DOH added 11,388 more recoveries, good for a 93.0% recovery rate.

