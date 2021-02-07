DOH adds 1,790 coronavirus cases as tally reaches 537,310
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, February 7, bringing the number of total cases to 537,310.
Of the total caseload, 26,333 or 4.9% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.
The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 70 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 11,179.
Exactly 499,798 have so far recovered after the DOH added 11,388 more recoveries, good for a 93.0% recovery rate.
What's new today?
- Daily cases continue to number in the thousands. Just the day before, the DOH recorded 1,941 more cases.
- The country reported eight more cases of the B117 variant of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases of the more infectious variant to 25.
- House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is pushing for passage of the Bayanihan 3 stimulus bill, citing the insufficient efforts of the bill's first two iterations in keeping the economy afloat.
- It has been 327 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's longest lockdown.
