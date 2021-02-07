#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH adds 1,790 coronavirus cases as tally reaches 537,310
MRT-3 commuters at North Ave. Station enter a train coach on September 14, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DOH adds 1,790 coronavirus cases as tally reaches 537,310

(Philstar.com) - February 7, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, February 7, bringing the number of total cases to 537,310.

Of the total caseload, 26,333 or 4.9% are still classified as active cases, or patients who have neither passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals and quarantine facilities.

The department in its latest case bulletin also reported 70 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 11,179.

Exactly 499,798 have so far recovered after the DOH added 11,388 more recoveries, good for a 93.0% recovery rate.

What's new today?

  • Daily cases continue to number in the thousands. Just the day before, the DOH recorded 1,941 more cases. 
  • The country reported eight more cases of the B117 variant of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases of the more infectious variant to 25.
  • House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is pushing for passage of the Bayanihan 3 stimulus bill, citing the insufficient efforts of the bill's first two iterations in keeping the economy afloat. 
  • It has been 327 days since the enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's longest lockdown. 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
Beijing warns off US warship from South China Sea islands
17 hours ago
China on Friday warned off a US warship sailing near contested islands in the South China Sea, Beijing said, the first such...
Headlines
fbfb
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
Cordillera police's 'shoot to kill' order vs IP leader 'concerning,' CHR says
5 hours ago
"We at the CHR continue to remind the government, particularly our law enforcers, to maintain adherence and respect for the...
Headlines
fbfb
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
No definite date for vaccine arrival, Duque clarifies
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified yesterday that there is no definite date yet for the arrival in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
Court orders forfeiture of P102 million assets of retired comptroller
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has ordered the forfeiture of P102 million worth of “unlawfully acquired” properties...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
PAL conducts vaccine transport simulations
By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is doing simulation exercises in preparation for its transport of COVID-19 vaccines across...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
DOH: Still no community transmission of variant
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Despite having eight new cases of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said yesterday there is still...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
IATF chiefs willing to get jabs, regardless of brand
By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases chiefs Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles and...
Headlines
fbfb
Butuan not giving up on &lsquo;first Philippines mass&rsquo; claim
Butuan not giving up on ‘first Philippines mass’ claim
By Ben Serrano | 17 hours ago
As the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Christianization of the Philippines nears, local officials in Agusan...
Headlines
fbfb
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
DND defends acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Amid criticisms by some sectors, the Department of National Defense has defended the planned acquisition of Black Hawk helicopters...
Headlines
fbfb
Gas prices up this week
Gas prices up this week
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Hefty price increases on fuel products are projected this week as global prices reached their highest in a year.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with