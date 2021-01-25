Philippines to shoulder payment for 5% of Covax's COVID-19 jabs
MANILA, Philippines — The health department on Monday said the country will now have to pay a part of the 20% of vaccines from the Covax facility with funding that it said is already secured.
Officials in a statement said the entire allocation was supposed to be provided for free, but government will now have to shoulder 5% of the cost.
"The budget for the 5% has been secured," the statement read. "Hence, even with these changes in financing, rest assured that there will be no delays in delivery of the vaccines."
Covax is a global initiative led by the World Health Organization to ensure equitable access among countries to vaccines for the coronavirus that has infected nearly a hundred million and killed over two million to date.
No reason was included in the latest pronouncement, but it was reported over the weekend that the country's share in the Covax had been reduced due to lack of funding.
"This is all for free," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said per The STAR. "But eventually, I think in December, they were saying that it seemed they can no longer achieve their committed 20% for each of the countries they made the commitment with."
Vergeire added that they had met with the Covax early this month, where they were informed that the facility would only be able to cover 15% of the population.
The jabs that would be provided for free are crucial to the administration's target of inoculating 50 to 70 million Filipinos in 2021 alone.
At a Senate inquiry on the vaccination program, a finance official told the chamber that the goal of 50 million could be met with Covax covering 20% or 22 million of the population.
Apart from it, government has sealed the deal for 30 million doses of Covavax, 25 million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac and 2.6 million of AstraZeneca.
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. last week said vaccines from the Covax could be in the country by February, and could include shots from Pfizer, which have reported 90% efficacy and had secured emergency use from local regulators.
It remains unclear as to the amount the country would now be paying for 5% of the Covax, with scant details given in the statement.
But for 2021, the administration secured some P72.5 billion in funding for vaccines purchase, which includes loans from multilateral sources such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.
The national government has so far secured two official deals for COVID-19 vaccine supplies in the Philippines, one with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India.
Watch this space for bite-sized developments on the vaccines in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash)
The Department of Health clarifies that the Philippines will continue to receive vaccine allocation for 20% of the population from the COVAX facility.
However, only 15% will be free while the remaining 5% will be shouldered by the country.
"The budget for the 5% has been secured. Hence, even with these changes in financing, rest assured that there will be no delays in delivery of the vaccines," DOH says.
The World Bank announces it will put $34 million into a program to provide coronavirus vaccines for more than two million people in Lebanon, which is experiencing a major surge in COVID-19 cases.
"This is the first World Bank-financed operation to fund the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines," the Washington-based institution says in a statement.
Lebanon, a country of more than six million, has been logging some 5,500 cases a day since the start of the year, the Bank says. — AFP
The Department of Health clarifies that the vaccine prices reported by the Senate are not the negotiated prices that the government and the manufacturer agreed on.
The vaccine prices that circulated earlier were indicative market prices based on rates published by drugmakers, the DOH says.
"The DOH urges the public to trust and respect the process that the country, through vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, is undertaking to ensure that Filipinos are afforded the best vaccines at the most ideal prices," the agency says in a statement.
The House of Representatives committee on Health will conduct its own hearing on the government's COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 18.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. have been invited as resource persons for the inquiry.
Representatives from the Food and Drug Administration, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Health Technology Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology and World Health Organization have also been invited.
Sen. Grace Poe says the government should immediately negotiate the purchase and delivery of Pfizer vaccine now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved it for emergency use.
"The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19," Poe says in a statement.
"Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval," she adds.
- Latest
- Trending