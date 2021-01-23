Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday logged 1,797 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 511,679.

Of the total number of cases recorded, the DOH has marked 33,603— or 6.6% — as active.

Another 166 people were reported to have beat the virus, bringing total recoveries to 467,886.

But the death toll hit 10,190 after 54 more fatalities were logged by the DOH.

Highest case tallies of the day

Davao City -151

Quezon City - 90

Rizal - 80

Isabela - 64

Bulacan - 62

New today

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio and Agence France-Presse