#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Girlfriend, mom of Philippines' first case of new COVID-19 variant cleared of mutation
This January 20 photo shows shoppers at Balintawak Market in Quezon City.
Released/Quezon City government

Girlfriend, mom of Philippines' first case of new COVID-19 variant cleared of mutation

(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 10:05am

MANILA, Philippines — The girlfriend and mother of the Philippines’ first case of the new coronavirus variant feared to be more infectious tested negative for the mutated virus, the Quezon City government announced late Friday evening.

The Quezon City government said the two, who are among the 15 contacts of the country’s first case of the B117 variant who tested positive for COVID-19, were cleared of the new coronavirus variant.

“Doctors will continue to monitor them and they would only need to finish quarantining in an isolation facility,” the Quezon City government said in Filipino in a statement.

The Philippines’ first case of the B117 variant is a 29-year-old real estate agent who arrived in the country on January 7 from a business trip in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The country’s coronavirus task force approved the recommendation requiring travelers returning from jurisdictions covered by travel restrictions to take a second test five days after their arrival in the country.

The government is closing its borders to foreigners coming from 34 countries until the end of the month in a bid to keep new COVID-19 variants out.

Preliminary estimates find the B117 or the one first detected in the United Kingdom between 30% and 70% more contagious than other forms of the virus. But there is no evidence that the variant is more deadly than others.

Experts warned that an increase in the transmission of the new variant will lead to more people getting infected and sick, which can overwhelm the country's health system anew. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will it actually help the economy? Leachon says &lsquo;very risky&rsquo; to allow minors to go out
Will it actually help the economy? Leachon says ‘very risky’ to allow minors to go out
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 20 hours ago
A former adviser to the COVID-19 task force questioned its decision to ease age-based restrictions in some areas on account...
Headlines
fbfb
Mikey Arroyo wants to be Sinopharm distributor?
Mikey Arroyo wants to be Sinopharm distributor?
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked the Food and Drug Administration if Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo, with his family-owned LTA...
Headlines
fbfb
UP closes academic oval up to February 4
UP closes academic oval up to February 4
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
University of the Philippines Diliman school officials announced that the campus academic oval would be closed due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte registers for national ID system
Duterte registers for national ID system
11 hours ago
President Duterte had his biometrics and personal data captured for his national identification the other day in a bid to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' COVAX share cut due to lack of funds
Philippines' COVAX share cut due to lack of funds
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The vaccine allocation of the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility for the Philippines has been reduced for lack of funding,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No compromising claim on West Philippine Sea in vaccine talks with China &mdash; Galvez
No compromising claim on West Philippine Sea in vaccine talks with China — Galvez
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 16 minutes ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Friday assured that he would not compromise the country's rights to the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines reported that they detected 16 more cases of the new coronavirus variant which is feared...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF further relaxes age restrictions in MGCQ areas
IATF further relaxes age restrictions in MGCQ areas
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
To boost economic activity, children as young as 10 will be allowed to go out of their houses in areas under modified general...
Headlines
fbfb
10 business groups buck Cha-cha at this time
10 business groups buck Cha-cha at this time
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Ten business organizations are against making amendments to the Constitution at this time and are urging the government to...
Headlines
fbfb
DA seeks price ceiling on pork products
DA seeks price ceiling on pork products
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking President Duterte’s approval to impose a price ceiling on pork products to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with