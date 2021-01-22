IATF allows conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s coronavirus task force has approved the conduct of licensure exams from January to March 2021, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday.

“The request of the Professional Regulation Commission to conduct and administer the licensure professionals scheduled for January to March 2021 was approved,” he said in a statement on updates on Inter-Agency Task Force meeting held this week.

According to the PRC’s website, three examinations are scheduled for January, including for medical technologists, sanitary engineers and architects. Eleven licensure exams meanwhile are set for February and seven are slated for March.

You may view the full list of scheduled licensure exams here.

Several licensure exams were suspended in 2020 due to the threat of the coronavirus and lockdowns imposed to curb its spread.

In a statement in September, the PRC said: “Due to government imposed restrictions and other unforeseeable circumstances because of extended community quarantines and to ensure the health and safety of PRC examinees, professional regulatory boards and examination personnel, the conduct of schedule October to December 2020 licensure examinations is hereby postponed. — Kristine Joy Patag