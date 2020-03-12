LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The cancellation covers one assessment and seven licensure examinations.
Philstar.com/File photo
Professional Regulation Commission cancels exams until April over COVID-19 threat
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission announced the cancellation of assessment and licensure examinations for March and April amid the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

PRC, in a notice posted on its website Wednesday, said it is cancelling eight examinations until next month following recommendations of the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease to prohibit mass gatherings.

 The notice covers the following examinations:

  • Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals, March 14
  • Physician Licensure Examination, March 15-16
  • Medical Technologists Licensure Examination, March 18-19
  • Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers, March 29
  • Licensure Examination for Electronic Engineers and Electronic Technicians, April 1-3
  • Licensure Examination for Midwives, April 5-6
  • Licensure Examination for Registered Electrical Engineers and Registered Master Electricians, April 14-16
  • Licensure Examination for Pharmacists, April 26-27

The cancellation was also to “further ensure the safety of the examinees and employees of the [PRC],” it said.

PRC said that new schedules of the examinations will be posted on the Commission’s website and its social media accounts.

The Health department on Wednesday said there are 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Senators, Cabinet members, presidential appointees and local government heads have placed themselves in self-quarantine after possible exposure to confirmed patients of the novel coronavirus disease.

Several government offices have also been closed for disinfection.

The Palace also said that President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo a test for COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE REGULATORY COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
67-year-old woman in Manila is first Filipino COVID-19 fatality
18 hours ago
PH35 was a 67-year-old Filipina with no travel history nor history of exposure to the novel coronavirus. 
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines now at 49 — DOH
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
With the newest additions, this brings the national total to 49 patients of the new pathogen that originated in Wuhan, C...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to test for COVID-19, officials in isolation as virus fight escalates
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
State officials are isolating themselves, while offices calibrate work arrangements in a new turn on COVID-19 containmen...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
5 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(6th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
18 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
7 minutes ago
Handwashing not a problem as NCR gets more water
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 minutes ago
It's a welcome development as health officials urged Filipinos to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands with soap for...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Professional Regulation Commission cancels exams until April over COVID-19 threat
1 hour ago
The cancellation was also to “further ensure the safety of the examinees and employees of the [PRC],” it sai...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Early screening can quell COVID-19 spread — PGH
4 hours ago
According to PGH Director Gerardo Legaspi, house care is an option for confirmed patients of the new pathogen, while only...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Three Filipino workers in Singapore infected with COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Singapore’s Ministry of Health said the three recently visited the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Virus-hit Philippines calls off ritual crucifixions
7 hours ago
About a dozen Catholics regularly have themselves nailed to wooden crosses on Good Friday as penance for their sins.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with