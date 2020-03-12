Professional Regulation Commission cancels exams until April over COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission announced the cancellation of assessment and licensure examinations for March and April amid the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

PRC, in a notice posted on its website Wednesday, said it is cancelling eight examinations until next month following recommendations of the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease to prohibit mass gatherings.

The notice covers the following examinations:

Qualifying Assessment for Foreign Medical Professionals, March 14

Physician Licensure Examination, March 15-16

Medical Technologists Licensure Examination, March 18-19

Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers, March 29

Licensure Examination for Electronic Engineers and Electronic Technicians, April 1-3

Licensure Examination for Midwives, April 5-6

Licensure Examination for Registered Electrical Engineers and Registered Master Electricians, April 14-16

Licensure Examination for Pharmacists, April 26-27

The cancellation was also to “further ensure the safety of the examinees and employees of the [PRC],” it said.

PRC said that new schedules of the examinations will be posted on the Commission’s website and its social media accounts.

The Health department on Wednesday said there are 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Senators, Cabinet members, presidential appointees and local government heads have placed themselves in self-quarantine after possible exposure to confirmed patients of the novel coronavirus disease.

Several government offices have also been closed for disinfection.

The Palace also said that President Rodrigo Duterte will undergo a test for COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag