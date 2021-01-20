#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ateneo dean: DND ending pact with UP 'sends wrong signal' even to other academic institutions
Protesters gather inside the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City on June 3, 2020, to protest the passing of the anti-terrorism bill at the House of Representatives.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Ateneo dean: DND ending pact with UP 'sends wrong signal' even to other academic institutions

(Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of National Defense’s unilateral termination of its pact with the University of the Philippines to keep state forces out of campus without warning sends a “wrong signal” even to academic institutions, the Ateneo School of Government (ASOG) said.

Taken in the context of red-tagging and human rights violations, the DND’s abrogation “sends the wrong signal not just to UP but also to all academic institutions in the country that provide safe spaces for independent academic thought and freedom,” said ASOG Dean Ronald Mendoza in a statement.

Mendoza added that as educators, they bear the responsibility to protect students while giving them safe space for debate and dissent. “With or without an accord, it is our responsibility to work with the national security sector to make sure our academic institutions provide this safe space,” he added.

In justifying the unilateral termination, the defense chief had again used unsubstantiated accusations that there is an “ongoing clandestine recruitment” inside UP campuses and the deal is being used to bar the government from holding operations in the schools.

But DND’s action is largely seen as a move to further shrink spaces for activists and dissent, especially as the UP campuses have served as a safe space for protests even amid a pandemic.

Following the termination of the pact, right-wing Duterte Youth party-list called on the abrogation of DND’s similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, triggering protest from the university.

Mendoza continued: “Any perceived or actual erosion of these safe spaces — the important middle ground for the meeting and/or clash of ideas — will probably undermine efforts to counter extreme views. “

The Ateneo dean added: “Ultimately, extremism can be defeated in the academic arena by offering our youth—the nation’s future leaders—an opportunity to sharpen their beliefs in a battle of ideas.”

UP President Danilo Concepcion has appealed to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to reconsider the abrogation.

Meanwhile, Sens. Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe filed a resolution to institutionalize the UP-DND accord. In the explanatory note for Senate Bill No. 2002, the senators branded the scrapping of the agreement as an "attack on [UP's] autonomy" which forms part of long-running "state efforts to minimize [its] unique role and participation... in social change."  — Kristine Joy Patag

ATENEO SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 20, 2021 - 3:32pm

The Department of National Defense has told the University of the Philippines that is is terminating an agreement that requires the police and military to coordinate with the university administration on entering or holding operations in UP campuses.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.

The move has been criticized widely on social media, with many saying it endangers the academic freedom and activism that UP is known for. UP campuses have also been venues for protests on national and social issues. 

Photo: The UP Oblation symbolizes excellence, sacrifice and service for the common good. The STAR, file

January 20, 2021 - 3:32pm

Former UP president Jose Abueva expresses dismay about the Department of National Defense's unilateral abrogation of its accord with the premier state university.

Abueva recalls that he and then Defense Secretary Fidel Ramos had an understanding when they forged the 1989 agreement protecting the university from military operations.

"There was a deep, mutual understanding of the need to uphold this agreement and do everything for the good of UP and the rights of its students, faculty and staff. This understanding was rooted in mutual trust, and mutual respect," Abueva says.

January 20, 2021 - 3:19pm

Sens. Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe file a Senate bill institutionalizing the UP-DND Accord under Republic Act 9500 or the University of the Philippines Charter of 2008.

The senators say the proposed measure prevents unwarranted intrusion of security forces into all UP campuses in the country.

"We believe that DND should not break the agreement with UP. Our role as a legislator is to ensure that the spirit of the 1989 Accords is protected and set-in stone to ensure that our students are protected from unreasonable state intrusion," the senators say in their explanatory note.

January 20, 2021 - 9:16am

Lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman seek a House probe into the DND’s unilateral termination of its agreement with UP barring the entry of state forces from its campuses without coordination.

Students of the Polytechnic University worry that a similar accord covering the university will be next. A protest is scheduled Wednesday morning.

January 19, 2021 - 7:54pm

UP Cebu urges the national government, including the Department of National Defense, to rethink an revoke the cancelation of its accord with the premier state university.

Citing previous threats received by Assistant Professor Regletto Aldrich Imbong who is also president of UP Cebu All UP Academic Employees Union, the campus' administration condenms all forms of baseless accusations and red-tagging among its constituents, faculty and students.

"The 1989 UP-DND Accord provides a safeguard for our constituents from such abuse of authority, and for promoting our rule of law. Thus, with the rest of the UP community, we in UP Cebu will staunchly defend our basic rights and will stand our ground," UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro says in a statement.

January 19, 2021 - 5:24pm

Right-wing Duterte Youth party-list backs the termination of the UP-DND accord and even goes as far as calling on the DND to terminate a similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

"Itong UP-DND Accord and PUP-DND Accord ay klarong klaro na special treatment na inabuso na, sa tagal ng panahon," Rep. Ducielle Cardema says. — report from Xave Gregorio

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;8 co-passengers of 1st variant patient test positive&rsquo;
‘8 co-passengers of 1st variant patient test positive’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Eight persons who were on the same flight as the country’s first case of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 were...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: 13 who had contact with Filipino with new variant test positive for COVID-19
DOH: 13 who had contact with Filipino with new variant test positive for COVID-19
5 hours ago
(Updated) Vergeire also said that of the 213 contacts of the index case, six have yet to be located by authorities.
Headlines
fbfb
Government workers to enjoy pay hike
Government workers to enjoy pay hike
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
Government employees will enjoy higher salaries beginning this month with the implementation of the second tranche of the...
Headlines
fbfb
89 barangay captains suspended over SAP cash aid anomalies
89 barangay captains suspended over SAP cash aid anomalies
By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
President Duterte announced Monday night the preventive suspension of 89 barangay captains for six months over alleged irregularities...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought on unilateral termination of UP-DND accord
House probe sought on unilateral termination of UP-DND accord
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
Lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman are calling for a House probe on the unilateral termination of the Department of National...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte not consulted on scrapping UP-DND pact &mdash; Palace
Duterte not consulted on scrapping UP-DND pact — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 4 minutes ago
Roque, an alumnus and former professor of UP, said the abrogation of the agreement was not a "presidential decision" but his...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill seeks to institutionalize 1989 UP-DND accord junked by Lorenzana
Senate bill seeks to institutionalize 1989 UP-DND accord junked by Lorenzana
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
(Updated) A bill has been filed in the Senate to institutionalize a decades-old agreement requiring security forces to coordinate...
Headlines
fbfb
Emergency use approval still needed for donated COVID-19 jabs &mdash; FDA
Emergency use approval still needed for donated COVID-19 jabs — FDA
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
"Let it be stressed that the approval of the donated product does not mean free use thereof," the FDA said.
Headlines
fbfb
'People are suffering': House transportation panel tackles commuters' rights bill
'People are suffering': House transportation panel tackles commuters' rights bill
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Quality of life is down due to lack of mobility and public transportation services. People are suffering. Tatanggapin lang...
Headlines
fbfb
Warrant out vs Peter Advincula &mdash; the man claiming to be 'Bikoy' &mdash; for perjury
Warrant out vs Peter Advincula — the man claiming to be 'Bikoy' — for perjury
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
A warrant of arrest has been issued against Peter Joemel Advincula, the man who said he was the "Bikoy" in the “Ang...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with