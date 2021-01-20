Ex-UP president, signatory to '89 accord with DND, 'appaled' by termination
MANILA, Philippines — The UP president who was signatory to the university's accord with the defense department has joined the chorus of those opposing the widely criticized termination of the deal.
Military and police personnel had been barred from entering any of the state-run institution's campuses for over three decades now, up until Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ended it on grounds that UP is supposedly recruiting students to join the communist movement, claims that remain unproven to date.
Dr. Jose Abueva in a statement on Wednesday said he was "appalled and dismayed" on the DND's move, citing the "great respect" he and then Philippine president Fidel Ramos had for the institutions they represented.
January 20, 2021
"We had a deep understanding between us about the inalienable rights to freedom, democracy, justice and peace that lasted beyond our respective presidencies," he said. "This understanding was rooted in mutual trust, and mutual respect."
It was the two leaders who signed the pact on June 30, 1989, which came years after a similar accord was inked, that between then student leader Sonia Soto and ex-Defense chief Juan Ponce Enrile in 1982 to safeguard UPs' autonomy from military intervention, especially in protests.
The DND's recent move has since been viewed by many as an attack on academic freedom, and is seen to shrink spaces for activists and for dissent, at a time when mass gatherings are prohibited due to the ongoing health crisis and UP campuses had served as avenues for protests.
Lorenzana in a briefing earlier today denied that the abrogation is an attack, but he showed no signs of backing out from the decision, except he said, when UP officials explain why alleged students had been part of those killed in anti-insurgency operations.
Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo went as far as linking the termination to the Duterte administration's anti-illegal drug campaign that has seen thousands killed since 2016.
"Paano na lamang kung mayroong shabu laboratory, for instance, sa loob ng UP community or campus?" he said, "and then mayroon tayong valid arrest [at] search warrant?"
(What will we do if ever there is a laboratory for metamphetamine within the UP community or inside the campus and we have valid arrest and search warrants?)
In the same briefing, Lorenzana and the military were pressed if they had ever been prevented in issuing an arrest before the accord was nixed, but the defense chief did not offer a direct answer.
Students had been joined by lawmakers in condemning the move, with one senator filing a measure that would legislate the pact between UP and the DND.
The termination was reported three days after it took effect, but it had not been the first apparent affront by the administration and is instead a culmination of efforts in insisting in its unsubstantiated claims.
President Rodrigo Duterte had made his contempt for armed rebels known, but it has also seen him echoing some of his men in government to claim that UP is a breeding ground for communists, even threatening to defund it just last year.
The Commission on Higher Education had been sought for comment anew today, but has remained mum on the issue.
Its chairman, Prospero de Vera III, who had also taught in UP and is the de facto head of the UP Board of Regents, has also not commented on the abrogation. — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag
Photo: The UP Oblation symbolizes excellence, sacrifice and service for the common good. The STAR, file
Sens. Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe file a Senate bill institutionalizing the UP-DND Accord under Republic Act 9500 or the University of the Philippines Charter of 2008.
The senators say the proposed measure prevents unwarranted intrusion of security forces into all UP campuses in the country.
"We believe that DND should not break the agreement with UP. Our role as a legislator is to ensure that the spirit of the 1989 Accords is protected and set-in stone to ensure that our students are protected from unreasonable state intrusion," the senators say in their explanatory note.
Lawmakers led by Rep. Edcel Lagman seek a House probe into the DND’s unilateral termination of its agreement with UP barring the entry of state forces from its campuses without coordination.
Students of the Polytechnic University worry that a similar accord covering the university will be next. A protest is scheduled Wednesday morning.
UP Cebu urges the national government, including the Department of National Defense, to rethink an revoke the cancelation of its accord with the premier state university.
Citing previous threats received by Assistant Professor Regletto Aldrich Imbong who is also president of UP Cebu All UP Academic Employees Union, the campus' administration condenms all forms of baseless accusations and red-tagging among its constituents, faculty and students.
"The 1989 UP-DND Accord provides a safeguard for our constituents from such abuse of authority, and for promoting our rule of law. Thus, with the rest of the UP community, we in UP Cebu will staunchly defend our basic rights and will stand our ground," UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro says in a statement.
UP Cebu Administration’s Statement on the DND’s Unilateral Abrogation of the UP-DND Accord pic.twitter.com/7dKnuVrFcd— UP Cebu (@UPCebuOfficial) January 19, 2021
Right-wing Duterte Youth party-list backs the termination of the UP-DND accord and even goes as far as calling on the DND to terminate a similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.
"Itong UP-DND Accord and PUP-DND Accord ay klarong klaro na special treatment na inabuso na, sa tagal ng panahon," Rep. Ducielle Cardema says. — report from Xave Gregorio
