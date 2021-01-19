'Not the time to forget': UP chancellors push back on DND ending of 1989 accord
MANILA, Philippines — Chancellors of different University of the Philippines campuses pushed back on the defense department's termination of the accord barring state forces in their schools, urging government to rescind the widely criticized decision.
The DND's move this week had been an apparent culmination of the Duterte administration's repeated yet unproven claims that the state-run institutions are being used to recruit students to the armed communist movement.
Students earlier today trooped to the Diliman campus to protest the nixing of the decades-long accord, first signed in 1989, that prohibits military and police from entering their grounds without prior notification from university officials.
In a statement, UP Diliman Chancellor Fidel Nemenzo said the DND's claim about communist recruitment in campuses need concrete proof and "are not grounds to cancel an agreement founded on a constitutional right," adding that academic freedom may face threat with the accord ending.
Statement of the UPD Chancellor on the Unilateral Termination of the UP-DND Agreement
"Academic freedom has allowed us to do what we do best: to nurture young minds to dream and think big for our country, to be mission-driven and service-oriented," he said. "This is why we must defend, and will defend UP as a zone of free thought and free speech."
He added: "This year we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Diliman Commune; next year is the 50th anniversary of the imposition of martial rule. It is not the time to forget."
Several lawmakers who graduated from UP have since aired their opposition on the move, with members of the upper chamber formalizing their opposition through a resolution.
But it remains unclear if the DND would take back its decision, especially with the Palace saying it had the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who himself had said that the university is a breeding ground for communists.
In November last year, the president also threatened to defund UP on misguided claims that it was their students who called for an academic strike over government's handling of recent typhoons that affected millions and left scores dead.
The Commission on Higher Education has also so far kept mum on the issue, despite its chairman Prospero de Vera III, who had taught in UP, sitting as the de facto chairman of the UP Board of Regents.
In UP Visayas, Chancellor Clement Camposano said cases of government troops involved in cases of human rights abuse "cannot but leave us unassured" that rights and freedoms would indeed be honored, as claimed.
The University of the Philippines Visayas denounces the sudden termination, without consultation, of the 1989 DND-UP Agreement that regulates police and military operations inside the University's campuses.
"Historical events that have shaped the relationship of UP and the country's security forces—many of these leaving wounds that have yet to heal—explain the university's strong apprehension," he said.
UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro cited too the intimidation, threats and red-tagging students had experienced, including the arrests made in June 2020 when police forcibly entered the campus despite the accord still in place then.
While in UP Los Baños in Laguna, Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. described the abrogation as "an assault against the freedom of UP as an institution."
He said that in the past, the university had cooperated with government on enforcing laws, hence the accord is not a hindrance to implementing order.
"As a bastion for the expression of ideas, ideals, and advocacies and as a sanctuary for the exercise of our cherished rights and freedoms, UP is hallowed ground for activism and dissent, not rebellion," he said.
Nixing the agreement followed after the CPP-NPA was designated as a terrorist organization by the unelected Anti-Terrorism Council, formed under the highly controversial Anti-Terror Law which faces 37 petitions before the Supreme Court to strike it down as unconstitutional.
The deal, signed in 1989 between then UP President Jose Abueva and then defense chief Fidel Ramos, holds that military and police cannot enter any UP campus “except in cases of hot pursuit and similar occasions of emergency” or when assistance is requested by university officials.
Incumbent UP President Danilo Concepcion has since said that the scrapping of the pact is "unwarranted" and could only stir confusion and mistrust.
The Department of National Defense has told the University of the Philippines that is is terminating an agreement that requires the police and military to coordinate with the university administration on entering or holding operations in UP campuses.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.
The move has been criticized widely on social media, with many saying it endangers the academic freedom and activism that UP is known for. UP campuses have also been venues for protests on national and social issues.
UP Cebu urges the national government, including the Department of National Defense, to rethink an revoke the cancelation of its accord with the premier state university.
Citing previous threats received by Assistant Professor Regletto Aldrich Imbong who is also president of UP Cebu All UP Academic Employees Union, the campus' administration condenms all forms of baseless accusations and red-tagging among its constituents, faculty and students.
"The 1989 UP-DND Accord provides a safeguard for our constituents from such abuse of authority, and for promoting our rule of law. Thus, with the rest of the UP community, we in UP Cebu will staunchly defend our basic rights and will stand our ground," UP Cebu Chancellor Liza Corro says in a statement.
Right-wing Duterte Youth party-list backs the termination of the UP-DND accord and even goes as far as calling on the DND to terminate a similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.
"Itong UP-DND Accord and PUP-DND Accord ay klarong klaro na special treatment na inabuso na, sa tagal ng panahon," Rep. Ducielle Cardema says. — report from Xave Gregorio
Citing Article XIV, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution, the Commission on Human Rights points out that all higher institutions in the Philippines have academic freedom.
The University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense Accord provides protection to students from the presence and suppression of the police and military during protests on national issues within campus, the commission says.
"CHR insists that the safety and academic freedom of members of the UP community must be defended and protected based on the human rights principles promoted by the UP-DND Accord," CHR says in a statement.
Malinaw na nakasaad sa Art XIV, Sec 5 ng 1987 PH Constitution na mayroong academic freedom ang lahat ng higher learning institutions sa bansa.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana "is hyping up the communist bogey to justify the abrogation of the accord and mount an attack to impose the military's power on UP, as well as other universities and academic institutions," the Communist Party of the Philippines said as it denounced the termination of the DND-UP agreement.
"The UP-DND accord has served as a shield for university students and other sectors who wanted to express their opposition to the Anti-Terror Law, manifest their outrage over the relentless campaign of killings and campaign of suppression of the AFP and PNP, and denounce the regime's corruption, militarist and failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic." it also says.
"Defending to preserve the UP-DND accord is a fight not only of the UP community, but all the democratic sectors who oppose the tyrant's fascist rule. In the same way, the UP community must unite with the rest of the Filipino people by standing alongside the workers, peasants and other disenfranchised sectors in their fight to advance their rights and well-being amid the pandemic and economic crisis."
In 2018, the military floated the supposed "Red October" plot against the Duterte administration and said universities like UP were being used for the recruitment of communist rebels.
Eighteen universities and colleges were red-tagged by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including the University of the Philippines in Diliman and Manila, University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.
The supposed plot did not materialize and the military's allegations were met with protests.
"Sa UP mayroon silang ala-Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Military can’t enter without coordination," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says on Twitter.
"What makes UP so special? Nasa Korean border ba kayo? CLOY is life na ba? We are not your enemies. We are here to protect our people, especially our youth."
