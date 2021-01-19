7 senators assail scrapping of UP-DND accord
MANILA, Philippines — Several lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Senate to oppose Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's abrogation of a decades-old agreement with the University of the Philippines (UP) which bars security forces from entering its campuses without coordination.
Proposed Senate Resolution 616 expresses the "sense of the Senate" to object to the unilateral termination of the 1989 accord. It was authored by Sen. Francis Pangilinan and signed by Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay, Ralph Recto, Leila de Lima, Fraklin Drilon and Joel Villanueva.
The senators also called on the UP and the Department of National Defense to "commence a dialogue and find common ground that promotes peace and security and protects academic freedom, and the pursuit of excellence."
Pangilinan, Drilon and Binay are all UP graduates. Although he did not sign the resolution, Sen. Sonny Angara earlier Tuesday released a statement urging Lorenzana to reconsider the termination of the accord.
But five other senators who graduated from UP, namely Aquilino Pimentel III, Pia Cayetano, Cynthia Villar, Richard Gordon and Juan Miguel Zubiri, did not sign the resolution and released no statement on the matter.
Senators: Agreement not 'moot and academic' as Lorenzana claims
The resolution further refutes a claim by Lorenzana that the agreement has "become moot and academic," citing several instances that prove otherwise.
It reads: "in June 2020, Cebu City police, without coordinating with UP officials, arrested and violently dispersed students who were peacefully protesting the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 inside the UP Cebu campus for allegedly violating the government's ban on mass gatherings."
Senators also recalled that "in March 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UP Manila students who initiated donation drives to help the frontliners to the Philippine General Hospital were sent death threats and accused of being members of the New People's Army."
A report from the school's student paper, The Philippine Collegian, on Monday night revealed that Lorenzana in a letter to UP President Danilo Concepcion said the deal was terminated on January 15.
The defense secretary also said that there is "ongoing clandestine recruitment inside UP campuses nationwide for membership in the CPP/NPA" and that recruiters in the university were using the accord "as a shield or propaganda." UP has long denied these claims and the defense sector has failed to present substantial proof to back up its accusations.
Since the abrogation was reported on Monday, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have voiced either opposition or concern, warning against the escalation of tensions between students and the government as well as the further shrinking of democratic space.
Students and some House members also trooped to UP to protest the move, according to reports from the Philippine Collegian and Ateneo de Manila University's student publication The GUIDON.
The Department of National Defense has told the University of the Philippines that is is terminating an agreement that requires the police and military to coordinate with the university administration on entering or holding operations in UP campuses.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.
The move has been criticized widely on social media, with many saying it endangers the academic freedom and activism that UP is known for. UP campuses have also been venues for protests on national and social issues.
Right-wing Duterte Youth party-list backs the termination of the UP-DND accord and even goes as far as calling on the DND to terminate a similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.
"Itong UP-DND Accord and PUP-DND Accord ay klarong klaro na special treatment na inabuso na, sa tagal ng panahon," Rep. Ducielle Cardema says. — report from Xave Gregorio
Citing Article XIV, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution, the Commission on Human Rights points out that all higher institutions in the Philippines have academic freedom.
The University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense Accord provides protection to students from the presence and suppression of the police and military during protests on national issues within campus, the commission says.
"CHR insists that the safety and academic freedom of members of the UP community must be defended and protected based on the human rights principles promoted by the UP-DND Accord," CHR says in a statement.
1/5— CHR Philippines (@chrgovph) January 19, 2021
Malinaw na nakasaad sa Art XIV, Sec 5 ng 1987 PH Constitution na mayroong academic freedom ang lahat ng higher learning institutions sa bansa.
Bilang isang pampublikong akademikong institusyon, mahalagang masigurong napapanatili ang pagkakaroon ng academic freedom... pic.twitter.com/8GTTyLQgp1
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana "is hyping up the communist bogey to justify the abrogation of the accord and mount an attack to impose the military's power on UP, as well as other universities and academic institutions," the Communist Party of the Philippines said as it denounced the termination of the DND-UP agreement.
"The UP-DND accord has served as a shield for university students and other sectors who wanted to express their opposition to the Anti-Terror Law, manifest their outrage over the relentless campaign of killings and campaign of suppression of the AFP and PNP, and denounce the regime's corruption, militarist and failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic." it also says.
"Defending to preserve the UP-DND accord is a fight not only of the UP community, but all the democratic sectors who oppose the tyrant's fascist rule. In the same way, the UP community must unite with the rest of the Filipino people by standing alongside the workers, peasants and other disenfranchised sectors in their fight to advance their rights and well-being amid the pandemic and economic crisis."
In 2018, the military floated the supposed "Red October" plot against the Duterte administration and said universities like UP were being used for the recruitment of communist rebels.
Eighteen universities and colleges were red-tagged by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including the University of the Philippines in Diliman and Manila, University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.
The supposed plot did not materialize and the military's allegations were met with protests.
"Sa UP mayroon silang ala-Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Military can’t enter without coordination," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says on Twitter.
"What makes UP so special? Nasa Korean border ba kayo? CLOY is life na ba? We are not your enemies. We are here to protect our people, especially our youth."
In a letter to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, UP president Danilo Concepcion expresses "grave concern" at the decision to scrap the agreement requiring the police and military to coordinate operations on campuses with the university administration.
Concepcion says the move "is totally unnecessary and unwarranted, and may result in worsening rather than improving relations between our institutions, and detract from our common desire for peace, justice, and freedom in our society."
He says the agreement, signed in 1989, was done in an atmosphere of mutual respect.
"With few exceptions, protocols were observed and any problems or misunderstandings were amicably and reasonably resolved. The agreement never stood in the way of police and security forces conducting lawful operations within our campuses. Entry was always given when necessary to law enforcers within their mandate."
Read the full statement here.
