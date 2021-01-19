#VACCINEWATCHPH
7 senators assail scrapping of UP-DND accord
Students and faculty gather at UP Diliman on January 19, 2020, to protest the DND’s decision to unilaterally abolish the UP-DND accord which bars state forces from entering campuses without coordination with school officials.
Released/ Philippine Collegian

(Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 7:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Senate to oppose Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's abrogation of a decades-old agreement with the University of the Philippines (UP) which bars security forces from entering its campuses without coordination.

Proposed Senate Resolution 616 expresses the "sense of the Senate" to object to the unilateral termination of the 1989 accord. It was authored by Sen. Francis Pangilinan and signed by Sens. Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay, Ralph Recto, Leila de Lima, Fraklin Drilon and Joel Villanueva.

The senators also called on the UP and the Department of National Defense to "commence a dialogue and find common ground that promotes peace and security and protects academic freedom, and the pursuit of excellence."

Pangilinan, Drilon and Binay are all UP graduates. Although he did not sign the resolution, Sen. Sonny Angara earlier Tuesday released a statement urging Lorenzana to reconsider the termination of the accord.

But five other senators who graduated from UP, namely Aquilino Pimentel III, Pia Cayetano, Cynthia Villar, Richard Gordon and Juan Miguel Zubiri, did not sign the resolution and released no statement on the matter.

Senators: Agreement not 'moot and academic' as Lorenzana claims 

The resolution further refutes a claim by Lorenzana that the agreement has "become moot and academic," citing several instances that prove otherwise.

It reads: "in June 2020, Cebu City police, without coordinating with UP officials, arrested and violently dispersed students who were peacefully protesting the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 inside the UP Cebu campus for allegedly violating the government's ban on mass gatherings."

Senators also recalled that "in March 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, UP Manila students who initiated donation drives to help the frontliners to the Philippine General Hospital were sent death threats and accused of being members of the New People's Army."

A report from the school's student paper, The Philippine Collegian, on Monday night revealed that Lorenzana in a letter to UP President Danilo Concepcion said the deal was terminated on January 15.

The defense secretary also said that there is "ongoing clandestine recruitment inside UP campuses nationwide for membership in the CPP/NPA" and that recruiters in the university were using the accord "as a shield or propaganda." UP has long denied these claims and the defense sector has failed to present substantial proof to back up its accusations.

Since the abrogation was reported on Monday, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives have voiced either opposition or concern, warning against the escalation of tensions between students and the government as well as the further shrinking of democratic space.

Students and some House members also trooped to UP to protest the move, according to reports from the Philippine Collegian and Ateneo de Manila University's student publication The GUIDON.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 19, 2021 - 5:24pm

The Department of National Defense has told the University of the Philippines that is is terminating an agreement that requires the police and military to coordinate with the university administration on entering or holding operations in UP campuses.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the department "is aware that there is indeed an ongoing clandestine recruitment" inside UP campuses and the accord is being used to prevent government from holding operations.

The move has been criticized widely on social media, with many saying it endangers the academic freedom and activism that UP is known for. UP campuses have also been venues for protests on national and social issues. 

Photo: The UP Oblation symbolizes excellence, sacrifice and service for the common good. The STAR, file

January 19, 2021 - 5:24pm

Right-wing Duterte Youth party-list backs the termination of the UP-DND accord and even goes as far as calling on the DND to terminate a similar pact with the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

"Itong UP-DND Accord and PUP-DND Accord ay klarong klaro na special treatment na inabuso na, sa tagal ng panahon," Rep. Ducielle Cardema says. — report from Xave Gregorio

January 19, 2021 - 2:49pm

Citing Article XIV, Section 5 of the 1987 Constitution, the Commission on Human Rights points out that all higher institutions in the Philippines have academic freedom.

The University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense Accord provides protection to students from the presence and suppression of the police and military during protests on national issues within campus, the commission says.

"CHR insists that the safety and academic freedom of members of the UP community must be defended and protected based on the human rights principles promoted by the UP-DND Accord," CHR says in a statement.

January 19, 2021 - 11:57am

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana "is hyping up the communist bogey to justify the abrogation of the accord and mount an attack to impose the military's power on UP, as well as other universities and academic institutions," the Communist Party of the Philippines said as it denounced the termination of the DND-UP agreement.

"The UP-DND accord has served as a shield for university students and other sectors who wanted to express their opposition to the Anti-Terror Law, manifest their outrage over the relentless campaign of killings and campaign of suppression of the AFP and PNP, and denounce the regime's corruption, militarist and failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic." it also says.

"Defending to preserve the UP-DND accord is a fight not only of the UP community, but all the democratic sectors who oppose the tyrant's fascist rule. In the same way, the UP community must unite with the rest of the Filipino people by standing alongside the workers, peasants and other disenfranchised sectors in their fight to advance their rights and well-being amid the pandemic and economic crisis."

In 2018, the military floated the supposed "Red October" plot against the Duterte administration and said universities like UP were being used for the recruitment of communist rebels.

Eighteen universities and colleges were red-tagged by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including the University of the Philippines in Diliman and Manila, University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.

The supposed plot did not materialize and the military's allegations were met with protests.

January 19, 2021 - 11:19am

"Sa UP mayroon silang ala-Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Military can’t enter without coordination," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says on Twitter. 

"What makes UP so special? Nasa Korean border ba kayo? CLOY is life na ba? We are not your enemies. We are here to protect our people, especially our youth."

January 19, 2021 - 9:12am

In a letter to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, UP president Danilo Concepcion expresses "grave concern" at the decision to scrap the agreement requiring the police and military to coordinate operations on campuses with the university administration.

Concepcion says the move "is totally unnecessary and unwarranted, and may result in worsening rather than improving relations between our institutions, and detract from our common desire for peace, justice, and freedom in our society."

He says the agreement, signed in 1989, was done in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

"With few exceptions, protocols were observed and any problems or misunderstandings were amicably and reasonably resolved. The agreement never stood in the way of police and security forces conducting lawful operations within our campuses. Entry was always given when necessary to law enforcers within their mandate."

Read the full statement here.

UP president: 'Unwarranted' scrapping of UP-DND pact to sow 'more confusion, mistrust'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, UP President Danilo Concepcion expressed the university’s grave concern over the unilateral...
IBP: There is legal basis for transparency in vaccine plan despite public emergency
IBP: There is legal basis for transparency in vaccine plan despite public emergency
8 hours ago
IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa asserted that “there is compelling legal basis for transparency, even under the COVID-19...
What prompted the signing of the UP-DND accord in 1989?
What prompted the signing of the UP-DND accord in 1989?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
In the Duterte government’s latest move seen to shrink spaces for activists and dissent, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana...
Lawmakers: Junking UP-DND accord raises tension, shrinks democratic space
Lawmakers: Junking UP-DND accord raises tension, shrinks democratic space
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who is a UP graduate and former justice secretary, said ending the agreement "unnecessarily...
PNP backs UP-DND accord termination, claims agreement 'did not serve best interest'
PNP backs UP-DND accord termination, claims agreement 'did not serve best interest'
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"The PNP wishes to state that the termination of the agreement does not diminish our mandate to uphold the law at all times....
Latest
Duterte says businesses seeking franchise should pay right amount of taxes
Duterte says businesses seeking franchise should pay right amount of taxes
By Alexis Romero | 14 minutes ago
Speaking during a televised public address last Monday, Duterte said some businesses seek protection from the government but...
Advisory on use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among elderly eyed
Advisory on use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine among elderly eyed
1 hour ago
Pfizer is the only drugmaker that has so far secured an emergency use authorization from the local FDA for its vaccine, which...
Guevarra: 'Absolute transparency' on vaccine's efficacy, safety necessary
Guevarra: 'Absolute transparency' on vaccine's efficacy, safety necessary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Guevarra also stressed that transparency on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety should be observed at the earliest opportunity,...
Immigration bureau reports 55 foreign fugitives arrested in 2020
Immigration bureau reports 55 foreign fugitives arrested in 2020
4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday said it arrested 55 foreign fugitives in the country in 2020, recording a significant...
Sinovac cleared for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the Philippines
Sinovac cleared for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in the Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
China's Sinovac has secured approval to hold clinical trials in the country for its coronavirus vaccine, local regulators...
Recommended
