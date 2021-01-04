#VACCINEWATCHPH
2022 voter registration resumes today
James Jimenez, spokesman for the Comelec, said qualified individuals can register until September this year.
Boy Santos, file
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - January 4, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections will resume today the voter registration for the May 2022 national and local polls, a Comelec official said yesterday.

James Jimenez, spokesman for the Comelec, said qualified individuals can register until September this year.

Jimenez advised the registrants to follow health protocols against COVID-19 such as wearing of face masks and shields as well as physical distancing measures.

He said local Comelec offices are open from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To easily accomplish application forms, registrants may use the online app iRehistro.

Jimenez said registrants are still required to personally visit local Comelec offices and must bring the printed online application forms in three copies for QR scanning and biometrics capture to complete the application process.

