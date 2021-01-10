PNP coronavirus cases eclipse 9,200

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Philippine National Police personnel infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has topped 9,200 after 22 more cops were reported to be positive cases of the pathogen.

In its latest case bulletin, the PNP Health Services said that just 316 of the 9,241 cases within the PNP's ranks were considered active cases, or patients who have not passed away nor recovered and are still in hospitals or quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, 36 more cops recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 8,897, good for a 96% recovery rate within the agency. PNP leadership earlier attributed the high recovery rate to "intensified" mass testing within the agency, which they said allowed them to detect most cases early on.

No new deaths in the PNP linked to COVID-19 were added in the latest update, and the death toll stands at 28.

The number of confirmed cases of the pathogen in the Philippines has since topped 2,000 as of the Health Department's latest record.

The PNP Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force urged cops in early January to maintain their "close contact diaries" to quell the spread of cases within the national police.

“This diary enables us to immediately identify and isolate every person that made close contact with our personnel in case any of them would become positive from the virus. We in the PNP already have a contact-tracing method based on the diary,” Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for administration and ASCOTF commander, said then in a statement sent to reporters.

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield, the quarantine enforcement arm of the coronavirus task force which includes the police and military, promised earlier in the community quarantine an "all-out" curfew enforcement with intensified police visibility in business districts and transportation hubs.

Case breakdown

NOSU - 1

NCRPO - 6

PRO 3 - 1

PRO 7 - 2

PRO 9 - 1

PRO 11 - 3

PRO 13 - 1

PRO BAR - 6

PRO COR - 1

— Franco Luna