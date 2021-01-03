#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cops reminded to maintain 'close contact diary' as PNP adds 30 more COVID-19 cases
File photo shows police officers in formation.
The STAR/File photo
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national police's Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force urged cops on Sunday to diligently maintain their "close contact diaries" as the agency recorded 30 more coronavirus cases within its ranks. 

In a statement, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for administration and ASCOTF commander, said that the Close Contact Diary of uniformed and civilian personnel were a "mass infection-saving measure" amid the pandemic. 

Based on the PNP's current policy, the close contact diary of PNP personnel should contain the names of the people they had close contact with on a particular date, time and place. 

“This diary enables us to immediately identify and isolate every person that made close contact with our personnel in case any of them would become positive from the virus. We in the PNP already have a contact-tracing method based on the diary,” said Eleazar.

“What is important is that the diary will serve its purpose on our contact-tracing efforts...We are all required to log in the diary every day as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus not only in our police stations, offices and camps but also in our homes and the community where we live,” he added.

Once a PNP personnel tests positive for coronavirus, the administrative officers of every police unit are expected to review the diaries of the COVID-positive personnel to identify all the people he had contact with starting on the days that he is suspected to have contracted the virus.

Cops who report being in close contact with any COVID-positive personnel, Eleazar said, are also advised to go to their respective health service units for further assessment on quarantine measures.

Case breakdown

Earlier Saturday night, the PNP Health Services also reported that 30 more cops had transmitted the coronavirus, while 33 more had recovered. 

No new casualties linked to the coronavirus were recorded, and the death toll remains at 27 deaths in the PNP. 

This brings the PNP's recovery tally to 8,689 officers out of 9,066 total cases recorded, good for a 96% recovery rate. 

Sans total deaths and recoveries, there are still 350 cops classified as active cases in hospitals and quarantine facilities. 

Eleazar added that a total of 78,653 PNP personnel have been subjected to Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) across the country as of January 2, 2021—a total of 9,036 personnel tested positive with 27 deaths.

Personnel subjected to swab testing are later notified of the results via a text message, which is also sent to the Administrative Officer of the unit where the officer is assigned.

According to the PNP Health Services, the newly-infected officers came from the following regional units: 

  • NOSU - 16
  • NCRPO - 1
  • PRO 3 - 2
  • PRO 4A - 1
  • PRO 6 - 1
  • PRO 11 - 8
  • PRO BAR - 1

“Time is an essential element in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and this diary facilitates contact-tracing efforts and eventually helps a lot in containing mass infection,” said Eleazar.

As of the health department's latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, exactly 477,807 coronavirus infections have been documented by health authorities in the country since the virus first emerged over a year ago. 

— Franco Luna 

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
