Guevarra: NBI forensics team assisting PNP in investigating cause of Dacera's death
Photo lifted from Christine Dacera's Instagram account.
Instagram/xtinedacera
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:09 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation’s forensics team is assisting the Philippine National Police looking into the cause of death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said the NBI forensic medicine team is assisting and coordinating with the PNP-Makati SOCO “to determine the true cause of death” of Dacera.

He added that they will discuss Dacera’s case with the NBI within the day.

The DOJ chief clarified that the NBI is only assisting the PNP with its investigation, “particularly on the medic-legal aspect of the case, rather than to conduct a separate probe.”

Asked if the NBI will be conducting a second autopsy on Dacera’s body, Guevarra answered in the affirmative. “I was so informed by the [NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor],” he added.

PNP investigation

The PNP is currently leading the investigation. The initial medico-legal report received by Makati police stated that lacerations were found in Dacera’s thighs as well as contusions on her knees.

Lawyer Paolo Tuliao, Dacera family's legal counsel, however said they had requested another autopsy. "We are disputing the findings that the death was caused by the aneurysm. They didn't cite the bruises found on her. We are seeking another post-mortem report from another medico," he said Tuesday.

Meanwhile PNP chief, General Debold Sinas was quoted in a News5 report as saying that they stand by their statement that Dacera was raped. “I think there’s really rape. Look, ‘yung babae, may bruises siya, may confirmed lacerations, may fluid sa private part niya,” Sinas said, adding they have evidence that cannot reveal yet.

The Commission on Human Rights for its part said they will conduct a probe into Dacera’s case as it stressed that the case cannot be deemed solved “until justice has already taken its due course and that the perpetrators are held to account.”

The police said that a complaint has been filed before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office against at least three suspects.

The justice department has yet to give an update on whether the complaint has been resolved or the suspects have been charged before the court. Sinas gave an ultimatum to persons deemed as suspects in the case to surrender within 72 hours, despite the no warrant issued against them.

RELATED: PNP spox: 72-hour ultimatum for suspects in Dacera's case for 'waiting' of arrest warrant

FLIGHT ATTENDANT MENARDO GUEVARRA NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
