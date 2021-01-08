#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH logs 1,776 new cases; total hits 483,852
Residents of Brgy. Viejo along Bernardino St. in Makati do their daily chores on January 6, 2020
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOH logs 1,776 new cases; total hits 483,852
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:45 p.m.) — The Department of Health reported 1,776 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 483,852.

Of the total confirmed cases, 25,158 or 5.2% are active.

The department also logged eight additional deaths, raising the fatality count to 9,364.

Total recoveries increased to 483,852, up by 285 from the previous count.

Where most cases were reported

  • Bulacan (Modified General Community Quarantine) – 99
  • Davao City (GCQ) – 96
  • Quezon City (GCQ) – 83
  • Rizal (MGCQ) – 80
  • Laguna (MGCQ) – 64

What’s new today?

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that aside from the more contagious variant sweeping the United Kingdom, authorities are also monitoring the variants found in South Africa and nearby Malaysia.

Initial analysis showed that the variants that originated in the UK and South Africa have not yet been detected in the Philippines.

The health official asked the public to remain vigilant and continue following minimum public health standards to “prevent further increases in the number of cases recorded in the country.”

A survey of the Social Weather Stations released Thursday night showed that a record-high 91% of Filipinos were worried about contracting COVID-19 almost a year since health authorities first detected a case.

Russia’s Gamaleya Institute dropped its bid to conduct massive clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said. Instead, it will apply for emergency use authorization.

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story showed that there are 285 new deaths and total fatality count of 449,330. This has been corrected.

 

