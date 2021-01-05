CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday condemned the murder and possible rape of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera and said that it would be conducting its own investigation into the killing.

In a press release sent to reporters, the CHR added that its probe would be in coordination with local authorities pending the release of toxicology reports.

To recall, Makati police said that lacerations were found in Dacera’s thighs as well as contusions on her knees after her lifeless body was found in a hotel bathtub. Three of the suspected perpetrators are already in police custody, the national police said earlier.

"While preliminary investigation by the Philippine National Police showed that the cause of death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm, visible lacerations and other evidence based on the medico-legal report points to factors of abuse, which include forcible sexual misconduct," the commission's statement read.

"This case cannot be regarded as solved until justice has already taken its due course and that the perpetrators are held to account," it also said.

This comes after the Philippine National Police on Monday night tagged the case as "solved" despite nine of the identified suspects still being at large. They are yet to receive the autopsy and toxicology results.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Airlines where Dacera worked also said: "PAL Express mourns the tragic death of Christine Angela Dacera last January 1 during New Year revelry in Makati City. She was an upstanding and professional PAL Express crew member who will be sorely missed by her colleagues and friends. We are extending full support to the flight attendant's family at this most difficult time. Our desire is for the truth to come out in the interest of justice."

According to police reports, Dacera and 11 men were together at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel in Makati City the night she was pronounced dead.

"As one of the sectors who most experience abuse, the government must ensure that greater protection be accorded to women. In this regard, CHR stands for the protection of women in all fronts of life and echoes the call for justice for Christine Angelica Dacera," the CHR also said.

— Franco Luna with a report from Ian Nicolas Cigaral