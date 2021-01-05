#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
Photo lifted from Christine Dacera's Instagram account.
Instagram/xtinedacera
CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
(Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday condemned the murder and possible rape of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera and said that it would be conducting its own investigation into the killing.

In a press release sent to reporters, the CHR added that its probe would be in coordination with local authorities pending the release of toxicology reports. 

To recall, Makati police said that lacerations were found in Dacera’s thighs as well as contusions on her knees after her lifeless body was found in a hotel bathtub. Three of the suspected perpetrators are already in police custody, the national police said earlier. 

"While preliminary investigation by the Philippine National Police showed that the cause of death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm, visible lacerations and other evidence based on the medico-legal report points to factors of abuse, which include forcible sexual misconduct," the commission's statement read. 

"This case cannot be regarded as solved until justice has already taken its due course and that the perpetrators are held to account," it also said. 

This comes after the Philippine National Police on Monday night tagged the case as "solved" despite nine of the identified suspects still being at large. They are yet to receive the autopsy and toxicology results.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Airlines where Dacera worked also said: "PAL Express mourns the tragic death of Christine Angela Dacera last January 1 during New Year revelry in Makati City. She was an upstanding and professional PAL Express crew member who will be sorely missed by her colleagues and friends. We are extending full support to the flight attendant's family at this most difficult time. Our desire is for the truth to come out in the interest of justice."

According to police reports, Dacera and 11 men were together at a New Year’s Eve Party at the City Garden Hotel in Makati City the night she was pronounced dead. 

"As one of the sectors who most experience abuse, the government must ensure that greater protection be accorded to women. In this regard, CHR stands for the protection of women in all fronts of life and echoes the call for justice for Christine Angelica Dacera," the CHR also said. 

— Franco Luna with a report from Ian Nicolas Cigaral 

CHR COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS FLIGHT ATTENDANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tells PSG to 'shut up' on use of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines during probe
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so...
Headlines
fbfb
San Miguel airport franchise lapses into law
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The measure, now known as Republic Act No. 11506, grants San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT issues show cause order vs Makati hotel after demise of flight attendant
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a show cause order calling on a hotel in Makati City to explain why its accreditation...
Headlines
fbfb
Government studying stricter travel restrictions
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
With the looming shortage of quarantine facilities, the government is considering barring the entry of overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
House lawmakers take first step to defer PhilHealth contribution hike
By Xave Gregorio | A few seconds ago
Dozens of lawmakers from the House of Representatives across party lines have taken the first step toward deferring the scheduled...
Headlines
fbfb
Only 25% of Metro Manila respondents willing to get COVID-19 jabs — survey
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The government faces the difficult task of conducting a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which relies heavily on public trust...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite Duterte's order, NBI probe into PSG's use of unauthorized vaccine to continue
3 hours ago
The NBI said they will continue their investigation unless Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s order for probe is...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros wants China included in travel ban over new coronavirus variant
3 hours ago
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros called Tuesday on the government to include China in the Philippines’ travel ban...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR launches probe into killings of Tumandok leaders in Panay raids
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The CHR’s Western Visayas office is already moving to gather documents and affidavits “to resolve if human rights...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with