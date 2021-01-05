#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NCRPO chief rejects 'case solved' claim on Dacera's death
NCRPO chief BGen. Vicente Danao Jr. is seen making an address in this undated file photo
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
NCRPO chief rejects 'case solved' claim on Dacera's death
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 9:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's police chief on Tuesday said the death of 23-year-old Christina Dacera could not yet be considered as solved, disputing claims by the own police force despite suspects still at large.

Police reports had indicated that Dacera was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Makati after a New Year's Eve party with nine friends who were all males and are now considered as those behind the supposed crime.

Her death had shocked many on social media, with users angered over the police claiming it had been solved and with some resorting to blaming the victim for the incident she had figured in.

By afternoon, NCRPO chief BGen. Vicente Danao Jr. told News5 that the whole picture of the case should first be established before police branded it as solved. 

"Kung sinabi mo nang na-solve, dapat may klaro kung sino 'yung na-rape, sino ba talaga 'yung nang-rape, kung mayroon bang rape o ano ba talaga ang cause ng pagkamatay," he said.

(If you say it has been solved, it should be clear as to who was raped, who did it and what had been the cause of her death.)

"Baka naman too much intoxication sa alak. So dapat 'yung mga 'yun ay ma-clear muna natin. Kasi baka mamaya mayroong ininom or unknowingly may pinainom. 'Yung mga ganoon, so we have to identify these persons kung sino itong mga ito," Danao added.

(It could be too much alcohol intoxication. So we should be able to clear these things first. Maybe she was made to drink something unknowingly. So we have to identify these persons first.)

The PNP has since sought to explain how it arrived at the conclusion that the incident had been solved, using qualifications that the offenders have been identified, there was sufficient evidence to charge, and had already been charged.

Still, one of these was that the offenders should have been taken into custody. In the Dacera case, authorities have three of the suspected perpetrators, but nine remain at large.

Danao is refusing to call the incident as solved, contrary to what the PNP including its chief Gen. Debold Sinas claimed, saying it cannot be considered as such with suspects yet to be arrested.

"'Pag sinabi mo kasing case solved, nai-file [na] 'yung case and at the same time, nahuli 'yung mga suspect," Danao said. "We consider this case [as] 'cleared'...pero as the other suspects are concerned, we need to see them and they have to air their side also."

(When you say it is solved, the case has been filed and at the same time, the suspect is already in custody.)

The lawyer of the Dacera family in a press conference said Christine only knew that she would be with three people at the said party, without expecting the other six to join. 

They are also seeking an independent post-mortem report from a different medico-legal, responding to findings that Dacera had died from aneurysm and not from rape-slay.

Christine's family members are now eyeing to file charges against the hotel where she stayed, after it allowed nine people in a room despite coronavirus-related rules. 

Further details later on surfaced that the tourism department had already summoned the hotel management for another incident of the said violation.

The human rights commission has since condemned the incident and has vowed to launch a separate probe from the police. 

Despite the 'case solved' claim, Sinas on Tuesday night gave the nine identified 72 hours to turn themselves in to authorities or police "will hunt you down using force if necessary.

"Danao has made the appeal too, saying it would be better for them to come out in the open and tell their side. — with reports from Marianne Enriquez/News5

DEBOLD SINAS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
9 hours ago
"As one of the sectors who most experience abuse, the government must ensure that greater protection be accorded to women....
Headlines
fbfb
DOT issues show cause order vs Makati hotel after demise of flight attendant
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a show cause order calling on a hotel in Makati City to explain why its accreditation...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells PSG to 'shut up' on use of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines during probe
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
“I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so...
Headlines
fbfb
Following Duterte's order, senators stress hearing into use of unauthorized vaccine must continue
6 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday asserted that Congress must continue to conduct a legislative probe into...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros wants China included in travel ban over new coronavirus variant
11 hours ago
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros called Tuesday on the government to include China in the Philippines’ travel ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
67 more Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 push total to 12,996
57 minutes ago
Filipinos abroad infected with the coronavirus neared to 13,000 on Tuesday, as officials report 67 more cases across different...
Headlines
fbfb
Another Western drugmaker to seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Another Western manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to apply for emergency use authorization in the Philippines this...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth: Contribution hike deferred until Congress amends UHC law
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
The agency's president and CEO Dante Gierran in a statement said PhilHealth will continue to collect premium contribution...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte threatens to sack airport staff allowing easy entry in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Duterte said he has received reports that some airport personnel and ship crew are helping people travel without undergoing...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks Taliptip fishers, groups writ of kalikasan plea vs Bulacan airport project
4 hours ago
The Supreme Court junked the plea of Bulacan fishermen and civil society groups to compel the government to protect marine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with