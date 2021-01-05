NCRPO chief rejects 'case solved' claim on Dacera's death

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's police chief on Tuesday said the death of 23-year-old Christina Dacera could not yet be considered as solved, disputing claims by the own police force despite suspects still at large.

Police reports had indicated that Dacera was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Makati after a New Year's Eve party with nine friends who were all males and are now considered as those behind the supposed crime.

Her death had shocked many on social media, with users angered over the police claiming it had been solved and with some resorting to blaming the victim for the incident she had figured in.

By afternoon, NCRPO chief BGen. Vicente Danao Jr. told News5 that the whole picture of the case should first be established before police branded it as solved.

"Kung sinabi mo nang na-solve, dapat may klaro kung sino 'yung na-rape, sino ba talaga 'yung nang-rape, kung mayroon bang rape o ano ba talaga ang cause ng pagkamatay," he said.

(If you say it has been solved, it should be clear as to who was raped, who did it and what had been the cause of her death.)

"Baka naman too much intoxication sa alak. So dapat 'yung mga 'yun ay ma-clear muna natin. Kasi baka mamaya mayroong ininom or unknowingly may pinainom. 'Yung mga ganoon, so we have to identify these persons kung sino itong mga ito," Danao added.

(It could be too much alcohol intoxication. So we should be able to clear these things first. Maybe she was made to drink something unknowingly. So we have to identify these persons first.)

The PNP has since sought to explain how it arrived at the conclusion that the incident had been solved, using qualifications that the offenders have been identified, there was sufficient evidence to charge, and had already been charged.

Still, one of these was that the offenders should have been taken into custody. In the Dacera case, authorities have three of the suspected perpetrators, but nine remain at large.

Danao is refusing to call the incident as solved, contrary to what the PNP including its chief Gen. Debold Sinas claimed, saying it cannot be considered as such with suspects yet to be arrested.

"'Pag sinabi mo kasing case solved, nai-file [na] 'yung case and at the same time, nahuli 'yung mga suspect," Danao said. "We consider this case [as] 'cleared'...pero as the other suspects are concerned, we need to see them and they have to air their side also."

(When you say it is solved, the case has been filed and at the same time, the suspect is already in custody.)

The lawyer of the Dacera family in a press conference said Christine only knew that she would be with three people at the said party, without expecting the other six to join.

They are also seeking an independent post-mortem report from a different medico-legal, responding to findings that Dacera had died from aneurysm and not from rape-slay.

Christine's family members are now eyeing to file charges against the hotel where she stayed, after it allowed nine people in a room despite coronavirus-related rules.

Further details later on surfaced that the tourism department had already summoned the hotel management for another incident of the said violation.

The human rights commission has since condemned the incident and has vowed to launch a separate probe from the police.

Despite the 'case solved' claim, Sinas on Tuesday night gave the nine identified 72 hours to turn themselves in to authorities or police "will hunt you down using force if necessary.

"Danao has made the appeal too, saying it would be better for them to come out in the open and tell their side. — with reports from Marianne Enriquez/News5