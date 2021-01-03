#VACCINEWATCHPH
63 Filipinos abroad added in DFA's COVID-19 count last week
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus reached 12,892 three days into 2021, with more than 60 cases reported in total last week. 

The DFA from the period of December 27 to January 2 tallied 63 additional Filipino patients across 84 countries per its daily bulletins. 

Officials saw the highest number on December 28 with 19 new cases, followed by 15 from January 2. 

The death toll, meanwhile, has stayed at 911 while recoveries are at 8,387. 

Those continuing to receive treatment are now at 3,594, the agency added. 

Middle East continues to account for the most number of infections among Filipinos abroad with 7,658, 578 deaths and 4,677 recoveries. 

Asia follows with 2,680 sick with COVID-19, 21 dead and 1,855 who got well. 

Europe follows with 1,772 cases, 118 deaths and 1,329 recoveries, while the Americas have 782 cases, 194 deaths and 526 recoveries.

Globally, there are now 84.6 million individuals who have been infected with the COVID-19 a year since Wuhan City in China first reported cases of a pneumonia-like fever.

The death toll has also climbed to 1.83 million, with the US leading in both at 20.4 million infections and over 350,000 deaths.

Countries such as America, the United Kingdom and Singapore have begun vaccinating select members of its population after issuing emergency use authorizations to drugmakers.

There are also 12.1 billion doses reserved among nations for possible vaccines, despite none officially approved for release in the market. 

Despite the welcome news brought by vaccine candidates, there are also developments of a new coronavirus variant that had originated in the UK and has now reached other countries. 

India (10.3 million), Brazil (7.7 million), Russia (3.1 million) and France (2.7 million) follow in the US among countries with the highest coronavirus count. 

The Philippines with its over 477,000 infections, meanwhile, continues to place it at the 29th spot. — Christian Deiparine

