COVID-19 infections in PNP breach 8,000

MANILA, Philippines — More than 8,000 officers of the Philippine National Police have contracted the novel coronavirus, the agency said Friday.

In its latest update, the PNP said it recorded 8,008 COVID-19 cases among its ranks as of November 26, 6:00 p.m.

Of these, 7,601 have since recovered. The PNP has also recorded 381 fatalities.

These put active cases in the PNP at 381.

Last month, the PNP opened its second testing laboratory for the coronavirus in its general hospital at Camp Crame. It said that by mid-November, the facility will have two runs a day that could then test up to 150 specimens of cops.

"[The] molecular laboratory will collect and process specimens from PNP personnel and their dependents and from patients under emergency and hospital care," a release provided by the police force said then.

Meanwhile, national tally of COVID-19 infections reached 424,297 on Thursday. Of these, 28,789 are active cases.

Recovery count is recorded at 387,266 while death toll reached 8,242 with 27 additions on Thursday. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from Christian Deiprarine