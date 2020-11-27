#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 infections in PNP breach 8,000
There remain 381 active COVID-19 cases among Philippine National Police officers.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File
COVID-19 infections in PNP breach 8,000
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 9:56am

 MANILA, Philippines — More than 8,000 officers of the Philippine National Police have contracted the novel coronavirus, the agency said Friday.

In its latest update, the PNP said it recorded 8,008 COVID-19 cases among its ranks as of November 26, 6:00 p.m.

Of these, 7,601 have since recovered. The PNP has also recorded 381 fatalities.

These put active cases in the PNP at 381.

Last month, the PNP opened its second testing laboratory for the coronavirus in its general hospital at Camp Crame. It said that by mid-November, the facility will have two runs a day that could then test up to 150 specimens of cops. 

"[The] molecular laboratory will collect and process specimens from PNP personnel and their dependents and from patients under emergency and hospital care," a release provided by the police force said then.

Meanwhile, national tally of COVID-19 infections reached 424,297 on Thursday. Of these, 28,789 are active cases.

Recovery count is recorded at 387,266 while death toll reached 8,242 with 27 additions on Thursday. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from Christian Deiprarine

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pandemic-battered community press tries to rebuild from the ashes
By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
"For some, they might think, ‘Oh, that’s only a small number.’ But one newspaper that goes down is one too...
Headlines
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Family with spurious PWD cards
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“What needs to happen here is cases should be filed," Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan Party-list) said.
Headlines
fbfb
Gloria Arroyo named as Duterte adviser
By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
Former President and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo is back in the national government, this time as one of President...
Headlines
fbfb
8888 texters should ID selves for reward’
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Citizens who wish to report corrupt officials to the 8888 Citizens’ Complaint Center should identify themselves so they...
Headlines
fbfb
UP leads 14 Philippines universities in Asian rankings
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Fourteen Philippine academic institutions have made it to top 650 universities in Asia – according to education information...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Foreign spouses, children of Filipinos may enter Philippines starting December 7 — IATF
48 minutes ago
The COVID-19 task force has permitted the entry of Filipino citizens' foreign spouses and children into the country starting...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors want GCQ throughout holidays
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors want their cities retained under general community quarantine until after the Christmas holidays, National...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines signs deal today with UK vaccine maker
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
An agreement for the purchase of two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca...
Headlines
fbfb
2021 budget ready for bicam
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Members of the Senate and House of Representatives are set for the bicameral conference committee on the proposed P4.506-trillion...
Headlines
fbfb
STAR’s Damayan brings relief to flood-hit Cagayan
11 hours ago
On most days, the 12-hour route to Tuguegarao City would be unremarkable for The Philippine STAR as it would make the journey...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with