#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
This satellite image shows the two low pressure areas inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of December 27, 2020
RAMMB
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure areas it is monitoring. 

The agency has said that it is expecting at least one to two more storms to hit the Philippines before the year, which had seen 22 typhoons entering the country, ends. 

Tropical Depression "Vicky" was the first in the said projection, and had so far left 9 people dead and over P213 million in cost of damage. 

Forecasters in their 5 a.m. bulletin said the first LPA was last seen at 55 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, while the second now at 95 km east of Catarman in Northern Samar. 

The weather disturbances were first detected on Saturday, December 26, which PAGASA said have low chances of intensifying.

Still, cloudy skies and scattered rains will continue to be seen over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region due to the trough or extension of the LPA. 

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will see the same weather condition but due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or the Amihan. 

In the Visayas, all areas will also have cloudy skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms still due to the effects of the LPA, along with Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga Region in Mindanao. 

The rest of Mindanao will in turn see generally fair weather, apart from isolated thunderstorms by afternoon or night. 

As of December 27, gale warning is raised in the following areas with PAGASA warning of rough to very rough sea conditions: 

  • Seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, western Coast of Ilocos Sur) 
  • Eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora) 
  • Eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (northern and eastern Catanduanes) 

— Christian Deiparine

PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
2 LPAs to bring rains – PAGASA
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas will bring rains over most of the countrythis week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH defends Sinovac vaccine’s efficacy rate
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
The Department of Health defended Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine amid mounting criticism on the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL readies fleet for vaccine transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is preparing its fleet to help in the transport of COVID-19 vaccines to the country and...
Headlines
fbfb
Terror tag on NPA: Legal fronts may be implicated
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Now that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its New People’s Army have been declared by the government as terrorist...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
Regular neuropsychiatric tests for cops sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Regular neuropsychiatric tests and anger management sessions are needed in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd sets filing deadline for notices of school closures
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Private schools that suspended operations this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic only have until Tuesday to file their...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH reports 10 firecracker victims since December 21.
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
A week before the New Year, 10 individuals have been injured by firecrackers, the Department of Health reported yesterda...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers: E-sabong bill to help revive economy
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with