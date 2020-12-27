Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs

MANILA, Philippines — Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure areas it is monitoring.

The agency has said that it is expecting at least one to two more storms to hit the Philippines before the year, which had seen 22 typhoons entering the country, ends.

Tropical Depression "Vicky" was the first in the said projection, and had so far left 9 people dead and over P213 million in cost of damage.

Forecasters in their 5 a.m. bulletin said the first LPA was last seen at 55 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, while the second now at 95 km east of Catarman in Northern Samar.

The weather disturbances were first detected on Saturday, December 26, which PAGASA said have low chances of intensifying.

Still, cloudy skies and scattered rains will continue to be seen over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region due to the trough or extension of the LPA.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will see the same weather condition but due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or the Amihan.

In the Visayas, all areas will also have cloudy skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms still due to the effects of the LPA, along with Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga Region in Mindanao.

The rest of Mindanao will in turn see generally fair weather, apart from isolated thunderstorms by afternoon or night.

As of December 27, gale warning is raised in the following areas with PAGASA warning of rough to very rough sea conditions:

Seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, western Coast of Ilocos Sur)

Eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (Aurora)

Eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon (northern and eastern Catanduanes)

— Christian Deiparine