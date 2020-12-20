'Vicky' exits PAR, leaving 6,700 affected

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Vicky has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, affecting over 6,700 individuals and leaving at least P105 million in damage.

State weather bureau PAGASA in its 5 p.m. bulletin said Vicky was last seen at 70 kilometers southeast of Pagasa Island in Palawan outside PAR.

It remains to be carrying 55 kilometers per hour peak winds and gusts of up to 70 kph, moving at the westward direction at a speed of 15 kph.

Kalayaan Islands will continue to experience strong breeze to near gale conditions with Vicky passing through and remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Moderate to heavy with occasional intense rains are still seen tonight over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands due to the combined effects of Vicky and the Tail-end of a frontal system.

The said weather condition will prevail on Monday, including over Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of Quezon, while light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be seen over Batanes, Kalayaan Islands and the rest of CAR.

Metro Manila and the rest of central and southern Luzon will see improved weather by Monday apart from isolated rains and thunderstorms.

Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will see fair weather condition but with chances of isolated rainshowers especially by afternoon.

Vicky is among the last storms to hit the country before 2020 ends, a year that saw 22 typhoons with "Ulysses" being the deadliest at over 100 fatalities and billions in damage.

Initial figures by the NDRRMC on Sunday morning showed 1,590 families or 6,702 persons affected in Region 9 and CARAGA, of which, 5,464 are in evacuation sites.

It has also left P105.4 million worth of damage to infrastructure so far. While the agency has yet to report casualties, Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. said at least three were reported dead from the province while another is still missing.

In Cagayan, Gov. Manuel Mamba said water level in the region had breached critical status at 11 meters, with a continuing increase anticipated until Sunday night. Isabela Gov. Rodito Albano, meanwhile, reporte that 10 towns in the province were affected, with some 1,000 rescued.

While Vicky has left PAR, the weather bureau earlier said it is monitoring a new low pressure area off Virac in Catanduanes. This, however, is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

PAGASA has said that one to two more storms may enter the Philippines this 2020, capping off what has been a deadly year due to typhoons amid a pandemic.

Seaboards of the following areas will be affected due to Vicky and the Northeast Monsoon or the Amihan:

Rough to high seas (2.8 - 6 meters)

Entire seaboards of Northern Luzon

Rough to very rough seas (2.8 - 4.5 meters)

Seaboard of Zambales

Western seaboard of Bataan

Seaboard of Lubang Island

Western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands

Seaboard of Aurora

Eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polilio Islands

Northern seaboard of Camarines Norte

Northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

Eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands

Eastern seaboard of Sorsogon

Northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar

Moderate to rough seas (2 - 3.5 meters)

Western seaboard of Batangas

Western seaboard of Occidental Mindoro

Eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island

Eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands

Eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Eastern seaboard of Surigao del Sur

Forecast position

Monday afternoon: 320 km Southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (Outside PAR)

Tuesday afternoon: 530 km West Southwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (Outside PAR)

— Christian Deiparine with reports from Franco Luna