#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOJ asks to cite De Lima, lawyer in contempt for public statements on trial
Sen. Leila De Lima to attend court trial at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 on August 16, 2019.
Office of Sen.Leila de Lima/Released
DOJ asks to cite De Lima, lawyer in contempt for public statements on trial
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice on Friday moved to cite Sen. Leila De Lima and her lawyer in contempt over statements on a trial that entered its fourth year in 2020.

The DOJ prosecution team led by Provincial Prosecutor Ramoncito Ocampo filed a petition for indirect contempt before the Muntinlupa courts, where De Lima faces three drug cases.

The prosecutors said that De Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon's “misinformation” is deemed an “affront to the lawful proceedings” of the court in their “obvious desire to attack or insult” the court’s independence.

The filing follows statements from Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento accusing De Lima and Tacardon of violating the sub judice ("under a judge") rule, which prohibits parties from discussing trial proceedings.

But Malcontento, in November, said Tacardon cherry-picked the witness’ testimonies.

Guevarra, for his part, said then that he asked prosecutors to consider filing a petition to cite in contempt "persons who knowingly make comments or render opinions on the probative value of evidence being presented to court, with clear intent to influence the judge’s appreciation of evidence."

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Darwin Cañete meanwhile told reporters prior to filing that Mark Lopez — a social media personality and his friend — brought the statements of De Lima’s legal team to his attention.

“We found those statements to be contemptuous, and which prompted us to file this case,” he said.

The prosecutors said that should the petition be given due course, they intend to present four reporters — among them a reporter for Philstar.com —  who wrote articles on Tacardon’s statements as witnesses. 

Tacardon’s statements

De Lima’s trial entered its fourth year in 2020, and the recent hearings saw government investigators and New Bilibid Prison inmates taking the witness stand for the prosecution, according to statements from the senator’s office.

In at least past three hearings, Tacardon said, an Anti-Money Laundering Council investigator and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency forensic examiner testified that they found no suspicious transactions between the senator and drug convicts.

The prosecution, in its petition, cited Tacardon’s statement on the October 23, 2020 bail hearing which was picked up by several media outlets. They accused De Lima’s lawyer of “[wanting] to convey to the public that the Panel’s witnesses...have already cleared [De Lima].”

They also cited Tacardon’s statement on the November 13 hearing on three other witnesses.

De Lima also stood by her lawyer’s statements and said what they have been sharing are factual and were done under her authority.

The prosecution denied claims made in Tacardon's press statements.

‘Statements made to influence court for bail petition resolution’

The prosecutors said Tacardon and De Lima violated the sub judice rule, adding that they should be made liable for indirect contempt.

They said that statements made are “timely and deliberate”, as De Lima’s petition for bail will be submitted for resolution as the prosecution terminates its presentation of evidence on November 13.

RELATED: Saying evidence against her is weak, De Lima seeks provisional liberty | De Lima moves for bail in second drug case

"Their press statements and pronouncements in different media platforms have the power to persuade, influence, intimidate, incite the perception and sentiments of their colleagues and other government officials, including the trial court judges," they said.

The prosecutors also said Tacardon and De Lima "took advantage of the mainstream media to publish pronouncements intended to disinform or misinform the general public of the merits of the cases to the detriment of finding out the truth in each and every case.”

"This is an obvious attempt of respondents to condition the minds of the public and affect the Court in finally deciding on the criminal liability of the accused in its decision to these cases," they added.

"To reiterate, respondents’ intentional and malicious misinformation to the media and the eventual publication of the same not only constitute improper conduct tending to impede, obstruct and/or degrade the administration of justice but also to threaten the People’s constitutional right to a fair trial," they also said.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I don't care about human rights,' Duterte says, urging cops to 'shoot first'
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"All addicts have guns. If there's even a hint of wrongdoing, just go ahead and shoot him," he said in Filipino. "You should...
Headlines
fbfb
Prolonged quarantine to remain in 2021 – NEDA
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to remain under a prolonged quarantine next year, with restrictions seen to be removed only in...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Lockdown possible in case of post-holiday COVID-19 surge’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health warned citizens that the government could be forced to reimpose a strict lockdown after the Christmas...
Headlines
fbfb
Pacquiao elected PDP-Laban president
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao took the helm of PDP-Laban as acting president as he vowed to further harness the political party’s...
Headlines
fbfb
RJ goes to the Cabinet
12 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed businessman Ramon “RJ” Jacinto to a Cabinet position as presidential adviser for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Jobless rate eases to 8.7% in October
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
Unemployment decreased more in October as community quarantine restrictions eased further, but the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
UN reclassifies cannabis as less dangerous drug
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
A United Nations policymaking body has voted to downgrade cannabis (marijuana) for medical use, removing it out of the most...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP opposes Christmas ceasefire with Reds
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The military is against a holiday ceasefire with communist rebels, and President Duterte is expected to give weight to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to address UN assembly on COVID-19 pandemic
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
President Duterte will join a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the pandemic and is expected to stress...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace vows to settle debt with Red Cross
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government won’t renege on its financial commitments, Malacañang said yesterday after Philippine Red Cross...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with