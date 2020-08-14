#VACCINEWATCHPH
De Lima moves for bail in second drug case
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima in front of her supporters and members of the media earlier August 9, 2019 at the continuation of her trial at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205.
Office of Sen. Leila de Lima/Released
De Lima moves for bail in second drug case
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima filed a motion for bail before the Muntinlupa court handling the drug case against her, the second time she is moving for provisional liberty by saying evidence against her is weak.

De Lima, through her lawyer, filed a Motion for Bail before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205 where a drug case she is facing with co-accused Ronnie Dayan remains pending.

This is the second case she is facing at the same court. Like her previously filed motion at a different case, she also asserted that evidence against her is weak and, “on the contrary, the record is replete with evidence presented by the Prosecution itself that support the innocence of herein Accused De Lima.”

De Lima argued that the testimonies of prosecution witnesses are hearsay and have no evidentiary value.

Initially, De Lima is facing a drug trading case with her former aide Ronnie Dayan and Rafael Ragos, former officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Corrections. But the Information was later amended to attempt or conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading, while Ragos was dropped as accused.

Meanwhile, Ragos became a prosecution witness, but De Lima argued that he lacks credibility and his testimony “suffers from clear and irreconcilable inconsistencies with several other pleadings that he has made throughout the various stages of the case.”

“It is important to note that in the original affidavit of Ragos, the latter never mentioned the delivery of money to Accused De Lima. To recall, this allegation only cropped up after Ragos was detained and prior to amendment of the Original Information, which resulted in his removal as accused in the case,” the motion read.

Meanwhile, De Lima said that the testimony of former chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, and now Baguio City Major Benjamin Magalong only detailed the planning stages of “Oplan Galugad.” This was the raid in the Bilibid, which De Lima said, Magalong deemed as successful.

“General Magalong actually absolved Accused De Lima from any links to the illegal drug trade. He and his team in the PNP CIDG have investigated the drug operations inside the New Bilibid Prison and he stated on record that there was never an integrity issue against then Secretary of Justice Leila De Lima,” the motion read.

“Ultimately, there is but one question facing the Honorable Court: is the evidence of guilt against Accused De Lima strong? It is as simple as the answer to it is clear: it is not,” the motion read.

“Certainly, the granting of bail to Accused De Lima will result in upholding her constitutional presumption of innocence, recognizing her right to due process,” it added.

LEILA DE LIMA NEW BILIBID PRISON
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 14, 2020 - 11:53am

Sen. Leila de Lima on Saturday marked the first year of her detention at the Philippine National Police detention center in Quezon City.

Ahead of the anniversary of her arrest, the Senate minority and various rights groups called on the Philippine government to release her immediately.  

The Department of Justice initially charged De Lima for drug trading, but over the months, the state prosecutors filed motions to amend the charges and indict the senator on conspiracy to commit drug trading instead.

De Lima is known as one of the most outspoken critics of President Rodrigio Duterte's administration. 

August 14, 2020 - 11:53am

Sen. Leila de Lima files a motion for bail for the drug case against her and Ronnie Dayan before a Muntinlupa court. The detained senator argues that evidence presented by the prosecution was not strong.

"Without prejudice to her prior arguments questioning the validity of the Amended Information, Accused De Lima respectfully submits that she is  entitled to bail as a matter of right, and thus moves for bail ad cautelam," the motion read.

July 24, 2020 - 12:58pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima questions the sudden death of Bilibid inmate Jaybee Sebastian from the coronavirus disease. 

"Sebastian’s death means one less perjured witness against me, but it also means one less witness against Duterte, Vitaliano Aguirre, Jose Calida, Persida Acosta, Sandra Cam, Ferdinand Topacio, certain retired police generals, and all those who conspired to line-up all these Bilibid inmates to manufacture stories of drug-dealing to implicate me and send me to prison," the senator says.

July 7, 2020 - 2:23pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima files a measure seeking to provide free immunizations for senior citizens who are all susceptible to viruses.

“No less than the Constitution guarantees that the needs of the elderly in relation to their right to health shall be given priority by the State.  Clearly, senior citizens belong to a special class of individuals for which the Constitution affords preferential concern,” De Lima says.

“Their growing number coupled with their susceptibilities has now made it vital for the State to make the promotion and protection of their health and well-being among its priority social legislations,” she adds.

June 27, 2020 - 2:19pm

Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the move to change the name of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas.

"Ano na namang kabalbalan ito?" the senator asks.

"The lawmakers pushing for it has a distorted sense of nationalism, if at all. Such a proposal is devoid of any salutary objective. It’s plain and simple politics. And stupidity," De Lima adds.

June 8, 2020 - 7:49pm

Detained opposition Sen. Leila de Lima is free to file charges if she thinks her rights are being violated by the restrictions on visitors at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center, Malacañang says Monday.

De Lima, who is in jail over drug-related charges, has questioned PNP's policy on accepting visitors, saying it has not fulfilled its commitment to relax restrictions once the quarantine level was downgraded from modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine (GCQ). Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June 1. — The STAR/Alexis Romero

