DOH: 1,773 new cases bring case total to 431,630
(Philstar.com) - November 30, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported more than 1,700 new infections of coronavirus, pushing country’s caseload to 431,630, the Department of Health said Monday. 

DOH logged 1,773 new COVID-19 cases. With 104 new infections, Rizal registered the biggest increase. It was followed by Cavite with 99, Negros Occidental with 88, Davao City with 79 and Laguna with 72.

Forty-four new recoveries were recorded. The total number of recoveries reached 398,658 or 92.4% of the cumulative cases. 

But the respiratory illness claimed the lives of 19 more patients, raising fatality count to 8,392.

Active cases in the country stood at 24,580, accounting for 5.7% of the total confirmed cases. 

The pandemic has killed over 1.45 million individuals worldwide since emerging in China late last year. More than 62 million cases have been registered. 

