DOH warns vs use of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — No vaccine against the coronavirus disease has been approved yet, the Department of Health stressed Monday after two lawmakers were reported to have already been inoculated against COVID-19.
In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public that there is still no approved COVID-19 vaccine registered with the country’s Food and Drug Administration following reports that Sen. Panfilo Lacson and House of Representatives Majority Leader Martin Romuladez had allegedly received COVID-19 vaccine shots.
“Wala pang aprubadong bakuna na pwedeng gamitin sa ating bansa para sa COVID-19 kaya pinapaalalahan natin lahat ng ating kababayan na until there is registered vaccine from the FDA, doon tayo magkaroon dapat ng pag-access nito,” Vergeire said.
(There is no approved vaccine yet that can be used against COVID-19 in the Philippines. That’s why we’re reminding everyone that until there is a registered vaccine from the FDA, that’s the only time when we can have access to it.)
“Naiintindihan natin na talagang sabik tayong maka-receive ng vaccine dahil sa takot, dahil gusto nating matapos ang nangyayari sa sitwasyon natin. But this is not the right way to go,” she added.
(We understand that everyone is excited to receive vaccine shots because we are afraid, because we want this situation to end, but this is not the right way to go.)
Encouraging results from vaccine trials of pharmaceutical firms bolstered hopes that the world can return to some form of normalcy. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have already sought emergency use approval from US health after announcing its vaccine was 95% effective.
Moderna, another frontunner, said its vaccine was 94.5% effective. It is expected to apply EUA for its vaccine soon.
The DOH earlier urged the public to temper their vaccine hopes and advised the people to continue observing preventive health measures.
“Let’s be careful. We can only get access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are registered or once vaccine clinical trials start,” Vergeire said.
At least five pharmaceutical companies have expressed interest to conduct clinical trials for their candidate vaccines in the country. China's Sinovac is the closest to hold independent clinical evaluation in the Philippines after its application was endorsed to the FDA.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization-led Solidarity Trial is expected to start in December.
Warning to sellers
The department also issued a warning against companies manufacturing, supplying and distributing unregistered COVID-19 vaccines that they will face sanctions.
“Let us wait for the regulatory procedures to finish before you distribute vaccines because we are now talking about lives of people and public health should be protected,” Vergeire said.
The Philippines has so far recorded 418,818 COVID-19 cases, with 386,486 recoveries and 8,123 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
The United States hopes to begin coronavirus vaccinations in early December, a top government health official said Sunday, the latest positive news to emerge even as cases surge across the worst-hit nation and elsewhere around the globe.
The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial shift in the battle against a virus that has claimed more than 1.4 million lives worldwide, including 255,000 just in the US, since emerging from China late last year.
Encouraging results from vaccine trials have bolstered hopes for an end to the pandemic, as nations reimpose restrictions and lockdowns that slowed the spread earlier this year but turned lives and economies upside down across the globe. — AFP
A leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown to safely produce a robust immune response in healthy older adults, its British makers said Thursday as it released its phase 2 trial results.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, produced fewer side effects in people aged 56 and over than in younger people — a significant finding given that COVID-19 disproportionately causes severe illness among seniors.
The manufacturers said the vaccine was undergoing larger, more comprehensive phase 3 trials to confirm the results. — AFP
The biotech company Pfizer says Wednesday that a completed study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it is 95% effective.
Pfizer says the vaccine had no serious side effects and that the company will apply for emergency use authorization from US regulators within a matter of days.
"The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic," says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. — AFP
Pfizer is "very close" to applying for an emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine after collecting safety data to submit to US regulators, the company's CEO said Tuesday, according to a report.
The pharmaceutical giant announced last week preliminary results from a late-stage clinical trial showing the injections it had co-developed with Germany's BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective after the second dose.
"We are very close to submitting for an emergency use authorization," Albert Bourla says. "We will announce it as soon as we are doing it."
— AFP
The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine as "stunningly impressive."
"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent" effective vaccine is stunningly impressive," he told AFP.
"It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated it would be this good." — AFP
