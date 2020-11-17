No funds for COVID-19 testing in Isabela shelters â€” governor

MANILA, Philippines — The Province of Isabela, which over the weekend was hit by historic flooding amid the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, does not have enough funds to screen people in shelters for coronavirus, its governor said Tuesday.

"We have no money for that ... massive testing in evacuation centers. Many of our evacuation centers were also submerged, by the size of the river, by the amount of water that [came from] the river," Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano III said partially in Filipino during an interview with state-run PTV.

Whatever resources the province does have, Albano added, will be redirected towards upgrading its rescue facilities and evacuation centers.

When asked if minimum health standards were being enforced at evacuation centers, the governor said: "Now that there is no more flooding, they can be followed correctly."

"But the important thing is to strengthen the immune systems of the people here first. Because if their immune systems weakens.... they will definitely be infected with COVID-19," Albano added in Filipino.

The governor said the province has recorded three dead and two missing due to Ulysses. Cagayan, Isabela and Marikina City are currently under a state of calamity following the recent onslaught of typhoons.

Gov’t urged to prevent coronavirus ‘superspreading’ at evacuation centers

In October, Advocacy group Agap Banta warned that even though the country has invested significantly in strengthening the preparedness and response capabilities in national, local and community levels, the overlapping of another disaster with the pandemic response and recovery would be “overwhelming.”

READ: La Niña amid pandemic: What local governments, communities can do to prepare

Last week, as the Philippines grappled with the wreckage caused by three typhoons in as many weeks, senators urged government agencies to ensure that the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Filipinos would not lead to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros called on the health and interior departments to provide free face masks and alcohol at shelters. She also called on the health department to deploy doctors to evacuation centers to check for symptoms and other health concerns, "especially for the senior citizens, children and immunocompromised," and to ensure quick isolation and referral to hospitals if needed.

Meanwhile, Sen. Win Gatchalian urged the social welfare department to ensure that relief efforts address the needs of the children affected by the typhoons, including their safety from COVID-19.

He also stressed the importance of having a permanent evacuation center in every city and municipality to avoid the use of classrooms as temporary shelters and delays in the resumption of classes. The onslaught of typhoons have necessitated the use of public school classrooms as evacuation centers, many of which went unused this school year as the pandemic forced a shift to distance learning.