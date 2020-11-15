#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 407,000; DOH adds 11,290 recoveries
In this file photo dated September 8, 2020, a health worker shows quarantine wrist bands, which will be worn by probable and suspect COVID-19 cases in Caloocan City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 15, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities recorded 11,290 more coronavirus recoveries on Sunday, to go with 1,530 more infections, bringing the national caseload to 407,838. 

In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also documented 41 more casualties linked to the new pathogen, bringing the country's death toll to 7,832. 

Sunday’s latest mass recovery brings the recovery rate in the Philippines to 92% with 374,329 total recoveries documented by the health department. 

Accounting for the deaths and recoveries, there are still 25,677 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Sunday afternoon, making up 6.3% of total cases. 

The day before, health authorities also added 1,650 cases of the coronavirus. 

Statistic: Rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests performed in the most impacted countries worldwide as of November 13, 2020 (per million population)* | Statista

It has been 243 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over Metro Manila, and the Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

Over eight months since the community quarantines have been imposed, the national government is still struggling with curbing the spread of the pandemic, recording thousands of cases per day. 

Worldwide, over 54 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 1.3 million deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization. 

The latest coronavirus uptick comes against the backdrop of the destruction caused by three typhoons in as many weeks. 






















