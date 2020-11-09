COVID-19 epicenters to become priority areas for immunization â€” vaccine czar

MANILA, Philippines — Vaccine czar and National Task Force Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. identified Monday the areas that will be prioritized in the distribution and deployment of coronavirus vaccines once they become available.
Galvez said the regions and cities that have become COVID-19 epicenters will be prioritized in the government’s immunization program. These include Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cebu City, Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City.
“These will serve as major hubs for the cold storage [of vaccines],” Galvez said in a briefing.
Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte said he wanted the country’s entire population to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
But with high demand and supply limitations, the government will have to prioritize health care workers, government frontline workers, uniformed personnel, poor households and vulnerable groups like senior citizens, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.
Galvez said the government is aiming to buy at least 50 million vaccine doses to inoculate an initial target of 25 million people.
‘Realistic’ timeline
The country’s vaccine czar said that the bulk of COVID-19 vaccines may arrive in the country by end of 2021 or in early 2022 due to lack of supply.
“Realistically speaking, the main bulk of vaccines may reach the country by the end of next year or 2022 because wealthy countries have already acquired the majority of production,” Galvez said in Filipino.
But if everything goes well, the “best case scenario” would be to have available vaccines by May to June next year through the bilateral agreements with other nations and the country’s involvement in the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.
The COVAX mechanism aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country.
The Philippines has total confirmed cases of 398,449, with 361,784 recoveries and 7,647 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum says he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, becoming the latest United Arab Emirates official to take part in the trials.
Two vaccines are undergoing third-phase trials in the UAE, one produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite.
"While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today," Sheikh Mohammed captioned a photograph of himself he posted on Twitter with his sleeve rolled up, as a healthcare worker in full protective equipment administered the injection. — AFP
Brazil is a top testing ground for vaccines against COVID-19, but its plans for vaccinating its own population have been plunged into chaos by a political war waged by President Jair Bolsonaro.
Hit hard by the new coronavirus, Brazil has been tapped to help test several of the leading vaccine candidates, giving it a potential edge in the race to secure access to an eventual shot.
That could be a welcome silver lining for the country of 212 million people, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, at more than 157,000.
But one promising test vaccine, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, has triggered the ire of the far-right president, who last week canceled his health minister's plan to buy 46 million doses.
The vaccine's most visible proponent in Brazil is the governor of the large and wealthy state of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, who also happens to be one of Bolsonaro's top opponents. — AFP
Brazil's health minister says the country would add the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 to its national immunization program, despite a political and diplomatic row over whether to use it.
Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello says the federal government had reached a deal with Sao Paulo state, which is helping test and produce the vaccine, to buy 46 million doses to be administered starting in January.
"This vaccine will be Brazil's vaccine," in addition to another developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca, Pazuello says in a video meeting of the South American country's 27 governors. — AFP
The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.
It is therefore unlikely for President Donald Trump's administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.
"Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine's benefit-risk profile," the document said. — AFP
