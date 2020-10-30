#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Super typhoon Rolly makes second landfall in Albay
Super typhoon Rolly made landfall at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Bato, Catanduanes. 
PAGASA
Super typhoon Rolly makes second landfall in Albay
(Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 7:11am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2 9:15 a.m.) — "After intensifying into a super typhoon "Rolly" made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay, state bureau PAGASA said.

In its 8 a.m. severe weather bulletin, PAGASA said that "Rolly" made landfall at 7:20 a.m. as it continues to traverse the Luzon landmass.

The super typhoon is bearing peak winds of 225 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 310 kph. It is moving west southwest at 25 kph.

Rolly made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes at around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

"Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, the northern portion of Sorsogon, Burias Island, Marinduque, the central and southern portions of Quezon, Laguna, and the eastern portion of Batangas," PAGASA said.

"This a particularly dangerous situation for these areas," it added.

Signal No. 5 has been hoisted in several parts in Bicol Region. The following areas have been placed under storm warning signals. 

Signal No. 5

(More than 220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours) 

  •  Albay
  • Camarines Sur 

Signal No. 4

(171-220 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 12 hours)

  • Catanduanes
  • Camarines Norte
  • the northern portion of Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Juban, Casiguran, Magallanes)
  • Burias Island
  • the central and southern portions of Quezon (Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Sampaloc, Lucban, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Pitogo)
  • the central and southern portions of Rizal (Tanay, Antipolo City, San Mateo, Cainta, Taytay, Binangonan, Teresa, Morong, Cardona, Baras, Jala-Jala, Pililla, Angono)
  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Metro Manila
  • Laguna
  • Marinduque
  • the northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton)
  • the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog)
  • the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan City, Naujan, Pola, Victoria, Socorro, Pinamalayan) 

Signal No. 3

(121-170 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

  • The rest of Sorsogon
  • the northern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Masbate City, Milagros, Uson, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon) including Ticao Island
  • the rest of Quezon including Polillo Island
  • the rest of Rizal
  • Bulacan
  • Pampanga
  • Bataan
  • the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, Botolan, Cabangan)
  • the central portion of Romblon (Calatrava, San Andres, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)
  • the central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan) including Lubang Island
  • the central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong) Northern Samar 

Signal No. 2

(61-120 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours) 

  • Aurora
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Benguet
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • the rest of Zambales
  • Tarlac
  • Nueva Ecija
  • the rest of Oriental Mindoro
  • the rest of Occidental Mindoro
  • the rest of Romblon
  • the rest of Masbate 
  • The northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An)
  • the northern portion of Eastern Samar (San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, San Policarpo, Arteche, Jipapad)
  • the extreme northern portion of Antique (Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)
  • the northwestern portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay)

Signal No. 1

(30-60 km/h winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

  • Mainland Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Abra
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Calamian Islands
  • The rest of the northern portion of Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An)
  • the rest of Aklan
  • Capiz
  • the northern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)
  • the northern portion of Cebu (San Remigio, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands
  • Biliran
  • the rest of Samar
  •  the rest of Eastern Samar
  • the northern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-Ob, Palompon, Ormoc City, Pastrana, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, Babatngon, San Miguel) 

Storm surge

Storm surge warning remains in the next 24 hours over the following areas:  

  • coastal areas of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte and the northern coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands and Camarines Sur
  • coastal areas of Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan
  • the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay)
  • most of the southern coastal areas of Quezont
  • he coastal areas of Marinduque, Lubang Island, Albay, Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands), Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar
  • the remaining coastal areas of Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas
  • the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay and Taal Lake

Rains, flood, landslides, lahar

“Rolly” will bring bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.  

Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains will pummel Cordillera Administrative Region, Leyte, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA is warning of flooding, rain-induced landslides, lahar flows due to prolonged rainfall.

"Rolly" is expected to exit the mainland Luzon landmass and emerge over the Philippine Sea Monday early morning,. 

PAGASA also warned about a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. "Atsani" has reintensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm at 2 a.m. Sunday. Its eye was last seen at 1,280 km east of southern Luzon.

"Atsani" has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is moving west-northwestward at 30 kph and is expected to enter PAR on Sunday afternoon. It will be given the local name "Siony" once it enters PAR. .

Forecast position

  • 24 hours (Monday morning):150 km west of Subic Bay

  • 48 hours (Tuesday morning): 625 km west of Subic Bay (Outside PAR)

  • 72 hours (Wednesday morning): 970 km west of Central Luzon (Outside PAR) 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES TYPHOON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
From 56 to 60: DILG chief wants new retirement age
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año wants the retirement age for police and military personnel raised from the current 56...
Headlines
fbfb
Signal No. 4 up in Catanduanes, parts of CamSur as 'Rolly' maintains strength
12 hours ago
Signal No. 4 has been raised in Catanduanes and parts of Camarines Sur after PAGASA said "Rolly" has maintained its...
Headlines
fbfb
UP eyes revised admission policy due to pandemic
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
As physical restrictions are likely to prevent the conduct of the annual University of the Philippines College Admission Test,...
Headlines
fbfb
Mega task force focusing on big fish
By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
The Department of Justice mega task force created to probe corruption in government convened last Friday to set three parameters...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: ‘Rolly’ may become a super typhoon in 12 hours
1 day ago
Typhoon “Rolly,” the strongest storm on earth so far this year, may strengthen into a super typhoon in the next...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP, Red Cross response teams mobilized
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has activated the Disaster Incident Management Task Group to coordinate search and rescue operations...
Headlines
fbfb
House honors lawmakers, staff killed during pandemic
By Edu Punay | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives has paid tribute to its incumbent and former members and personnel who passed away during the...
Headlines
fbfb
Continue observing health protocols this month – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
Malacañang reminded the public yesterday to continue observing health protocols, after the government issued new quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar seeks better protection for diplomats’ household staff
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to register all household staff members of Filipino diplomats...
Headlines
fbfb
RITM shuts down labs due to typhoon
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
The laboratories of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine are closed today and tomorrow as a precaution for the forecasted...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with