'Quinta' death toll climbs to 22

MANILA, Philippines — Death toll due to Typhoon Quinta (international name: Molave) has climbed to 22, the latest situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Friday showed.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, the NDRRMC reported a rise in death toll to 22 from Thursday’s 16. There are also 39 are injured and four are reported as missing in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Central Visayas regions.

The number of affected families also rose to 176,532 or 775,513 persons in 2,469 barangays in seven regions. Of these, 2,206 families or 8,649 persons remain in evacuation centers while 1,773 families or 7,670 persons are being served outside evacuation centers.

All seaports have resumed operations as of Thursday, but 33 road sections and five bridges in the affected regions remain not passable, according to the report.

Quinta also caused power outage in 235 municipalities Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Central Visayas regions. Of which, 84 were already restored.

The NDRRMC also reported 52,689 houses were damaged due to Quinta. Of these, 49,081 were listed as partially damaged while 3,608 were destroyed.

The council also said that 530 infrastructure, estimated worth P290 billion, were partially damaged in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas and CAR regions. Damages were reported on flood control infrastructure and government and health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Batangas was placed under State of Calamity due to Quinta on Wednesday. Oriental Mindoro and Culion, Palawan in the Mimaropa region have also declared State of Calamity.

In response to affected families, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Local Government Units and civil society organizations have so far provided P1.556 million in assistance across the regions affected.

Quinta left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, but on Thursday, Typhoon Rolly entered PAR and is projected to make landfall in Aurora or Quezon province this weekend.

State weather bureau Pagasa located Rolly at 1,100 km east of Central Luzon as of 10:00 a.m., Friday. It packsmaximum sustained winds of 165 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h. — Kristine Joy Patag