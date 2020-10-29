#VACCINEWATCHPH
LIVE updates: Severe tropical storm Rolly
“Rolly” (international name: Goni) is the country’s 18th tropical cyclone this year.
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 6:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA has been monitoring a severe tropical storm which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday afternoon. 

The tropical storm with international name “Goni” was last seen 1,705 kilometers east of Central Luzon. 

It was locally named “Rolly”, the country’s 18th tropical cyclone this year.

Follow this page for updates on "Rolly." 

