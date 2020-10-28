Local officials appealed GCQ status, DILG says

MANILA, Philippines — Not all local officials were in favor of the extension of general community quarantine, with some appealing the quarantine status of their respective localities, the spokesperson of the interior department disclosed Wednesday.
This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday announced that Metro Manila's GCQ would be extended until the end of November, along with those of Batangas province, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iligan City, and Lanao del Sur.
Metro Manila, the country’s economic center accounting for a third of the nation's GDP, has been under GCQ since the second week of August, and it has been 225 days since the initial enhanced community quarantine was hoisted in mid-March—the longest quarantine in the world.
"There are appeals but I cannot release them until the [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases] can process them...that is our process," interior undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said in mixed Filipino and English at the Laging Handa press briefing on Wednesday afternoon. He did not offer any other details.
"We will make the necessary announcements when the [Technical Working Group] has a decision and the IATF has already decided it," he also said.
Ahead of the chief executive's decision on Tuesday, the DILG also disclosed that Metro Manila's mayors generally wanted the GCQ to stay.
Last week, Malacañang disclosed that there is an emerging consensus among officials to extend the GCQ in the Metro straight until December in a bid to further resuscitate the country's pandemic-stricken economy.
Retired military general Eduardo Año, secretary of the DILG, has said that Metro Manila's mayors were looking at further easing business and travel restrictions. On Sunday, local governments were also "enjoined" to ease curfew schedules in their localities in a joint advisory signed by the interior, labor, and trade departments.
Surveys from the Social Weather Stations at the beginning of the month found that adult joblessness had declined to 39.5% percent of the adult labor force.
"The majority wants to make it permanent because they have seen the goodness of the result. It has considerably lowered the number of people infected with the microbe," Duterte said when he made his announcement later that night.
"The way I see it, this is for your benefit too...Look, we are not here to make your life miserable or sad. We are here to make your life comfortable, and to make you happy," he added.
As of the health department's latest case bulletin Tuesday afternoon, the national caseload stands at 373,144.
— Franco Luna
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health reports 1,607 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the overall number of infections in the country to more than 371,000.
To date, 371,630 people in the Philippines have had COVID-19. Active cases rose to 36,333, comprising 9.8% of the total cases in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health on Sunday reports 2,223 additional cases of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national caseload to 370,028.
The DOH also confirms 14,944 new recoveries and 43 newly-reported deaths, pushing the total of reported recoveries to 328,036 and the death toll to 6,977.
With these figures, the total of active cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 35,015.
About 60% of adult Filipinos deem the efforts of public transportation owners' actions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among their employees adequate.
The national mobile survey conducted from September 17 to 20 also found that 27% of the respondents consider them inadequate while 13% are undecided.
The poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide. Error margin is at ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.
The Department of Health reports 1,644 additional coronavirus cases in the country, pushing the national caseload to 363,888.
The DOH also records 632 new recoveries, bringing the total of recovered cases to 312,222. The Philippines' death toll now stands at 6,783 with 38 new deaths.
Total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 44,772.
The Department of Health reports 1,509 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, raising the national tally to 362,243.
The DOH also records 911 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 311,506. The national death toll now stands at 6,747 with 60 new deaths reported.
With these figures, the total of active cases (net of deaths and recoveries) in the country is now at 43,990.
- Latest
- Trending