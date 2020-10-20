PNP to file administrative case against pilot-in-command for March chopper crash

MANILA, Philippines — Administrative, and possibly criminal raps await the pilot-in-command involved in the helicopter that crash-landed as it was carrying key police leaders—including the chief of police—in early March, the spokesperson of the national police disclosed Tuesday.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Col. Ysmael Yu, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said that the Special Investigation Task Group tasked with investigating the crash recommended that Police Lt. Col. Roel Zalatar be held accountable for criminal and administrative capabilities over "lapses in judgment" that include "underestimating the capability of the aircraft."

On the morning of March 5, the PNP's Bell 429 helicopter was only just taking off when it got entangled with an electric cable, causing it to crash land into the Laperal Compound in San Pedro, Laguna.

Authorities at the time said the area was dusty and had zero visibility and said that they were looking at airworthiness and lapses in landing site selection and preparation among other possible causes.

Aboard the chopper at the time of its crash were Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief at the time, Police Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway; Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, then-PNP spokesperson; two pilots; a crew member; and an aide de camp of Gamboa.

"Bell 429 was airworthy, having been issued with a Certification of Airworthiness by the CAAP, [and] there was no trouble in both engines of the aircraft," Yu said, citing the SITG's final investigation report.

"The pilot-in-command, Lt. Col. Roel Zalatar failed to conduct risk assessment before the takeoff which is required for a trained pilot like him, [and] there was lack of situational awareness and evaluation of surroundings which are part of the protocol for safe and proper takeoff."

Earlier Tuesday morning, the PNP public information office also confirmed the death of Police Maj. Gen. Joevic Ramos, who sat as PNP's Director for Comptrollership at the time of the incident and had been in a coma ever since.

"Ramos fought a good fight to enjoy his supposed retirement from the service on November 25 with his family, but the Almighty has another plan for him. The PNP extends its deepest sympathies for his wife, children and other members of his family, that include the PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986," Yu said.

"As chairman of the PNP Bids and Awards Committee and Director for Comptrollership, he was instrumental in the speedy and transparent procurement of various equipment and essentials for the PNP as well as the immediate downloading of funds needed of our personnel on the ground," he also said.

According to the PNP spokesman, an administrative case of grave misconduct, or reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries, multiple less serious physical injuries, and damage to property under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code, had already been filed against Zalatar before the PNP's Internal Affairs Service on September 2.

As to criminal liability, the case is still subject for review of the Office of the Chief of Police, he added.