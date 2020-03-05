PNP chief rushed to hospital after helicopter crash

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:09 a.m.) — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the helicopter he was riding crashed in San Pedro, Laguna.

The PNP chief, along with PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, two pilots and other passengers, were immediately brought to Westlake Medical City in San Pedro.

Gamboa was conscious when he was taken out of the helicopter which already caught fire after the crash, radio dzBB reported.

Gamboa and other police officials were visiting a new impounding area of the Highway Patrol Group prior to the incident, according to a report from News5.

The helicopter was just taking off when it got caught up in an electric post. Authorities said the area was dusty and had zero visibility.