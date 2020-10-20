PNP confirms death of exec in Laguna chopper crash

MANILA, Philippines — One of the national police's officials aboard the helicopter that crashed in Laguna in March has passed away, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

According to the Philippine National Police public information office, Police Maj. Gen. Joevic Ramos passed away at 12:07 a.m. early Tuesday midnight after being in a coma since the incident.

At the time, the major general sat as the PNP's Director for Comptrollership. He was succeeded by Police Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Luis Licup in September.

"It is with a heavy heart that I join the officers and personnel of the Philippine National Police in prayer and mourning over the passing of Police Major General Jose Victor Ramos at 12:07AM today after a long hard battle due to serious injuries he sustained during that fateful helicopter accident," Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, incumbent PNP chief, said in a statement.

"His remains were cremated for further memorial services. He will be accorded full honors befitting a police general," he also said.

Along with Ramos on board the chopper were Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief at the time, Police Maj. Gen. Mariel Magaway; Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, then-PNP spokesperson; two pilots; a crew member; and an aide de camp of Gamboa.

The helicopter was just taking off when it got caught up in an electric cable. Authorities said the area was dusty and had zero visibility.

The chopper then crashed landed into Laperal Compound in San Pedro.

Police told The STAR at the time that they were looking at airworthiness and lapses in landing site selection and preparation among other possible causes.

At a later press briefing in June, Gamboa told reporters: “I reviewed the findings and recommendations of the (Special Investigation Task Group)...I said ‘yes, you may conduct investigation and find out whether there is administrative or criminal culpability on the part of the pilot in command and, of course, including the crew."

— Franco Luna