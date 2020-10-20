#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Pepito
This October 20, 2020 map shows the forecasted track of Tropical Depression 'Pepito'.
PAGASA
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Pepito
(Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 8:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Pepito, which is forecast to make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area Tuesday night is moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, PAGASA said in its morning bulletin.

PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning, the weather bureau also said. 

As of 7 a.m., 'Pepito' was 375 km east of Infanta, Quezon — or 385 km east of Baler, Aurora — and has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Follow this page for updates on 'Pepito'.

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US carrier strike group resumes South China Sea operations
18 hours ago
"The focus of our operations has always been, and will continue to be, cooperation alongside our Indo-Pacific allies and partners...
Headlines
fbfb
Pepito expected to hit Luzon tonight
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Residents of Northern and Central Luzon should brace for heavy rains and gusty winds as Tropical Depression Pepito is forecast...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF mulls GCQ extension in Metro Manila until yearend
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors have recommended the placing of the capital region under GCQ until the end of the year, noting that protocols...
Headlines
fbfb
House revamp continues
By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
Reorganization in the House of Representatives will most likely continue as Speaker Lord Allan Velasco evaluates the performance...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH needs P10B more for COVID-19 vaccines for priority sectors
20 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department’s estimates showed the government needs around P12.1...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace defends anti-rally DepEd module
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended the Department of Education from criticisms that it is promoting “blind obedience”...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI studying requests for noche buena price increases
By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is evaluating requests for price increases for noche buena items and canned goods.
Headlines
fbfb
Government subsidy of 13th month pay depends on funds
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Any government decision to subsidize the 13th month pay of workers of businesses ravaged by the raging health crisis would...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF to discuss increased church capacity
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Members of the government’s pandemic task force are set to deliberate on the proposal to increase the allowed seating...
Headlines
fbfb
Laos, Afghanistan lift border restrictions on Filipino travelers
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Two countries in Asia Laos and Afghanistan have lifted inbound restrictions on Filipino travelers, subject to flight availability...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with