LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Pepito

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Pepito, which is forecast to make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area Tuesday night is moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour, PAGASA said in its morning bulletin.

PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning, the weather bureau also said.

As of 7 a.m., 'Pepito' was 375 km east of Infanta, Quezon — or 385 km east of Baler, Aurora — and has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Follow this page for updates on 'Pepito'.