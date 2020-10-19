#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Governors seek status quo on implementation of travel requirements
In this photo taken on October 1, 2020, residents arrive in Boracay.
STR/AFP
Governors seek status quo on implementation of travel requirements
(Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines — The League of Provinces of the Philippines wants to maintain the requirements of medical clearance certification and travel authority for non-authorized persons outside residence and locally stranded individuals to minimize the further spread of the new coronavirus in their areas. 

Last week, the government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus response allowed travel “for any purpose” between general community quarantine and modified GCQ areas to jumpstart the local economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The loosening of movement restrictions is subject to “reasonable” regulations by local government units.

The IATF updated its list of people considered as APORs, which now includes returning or repatriated OFWs and other overseas Filipinos returning to their places of residence and other persons transported through the efforts of national government.

Medical clearances, travel authorities required

In a statement, Marinduque Gov. Presbitero Velasco, LPP president, said provincial governments will continue to allow the entry of overseas Filipino workers and LSIs provided that non-APORs and LSIs would comply with the basic travel requirements such as the medical clearance certification (MCC) and travel authority (TA).

“The MCC is a minimal requirement to ensure that the individual is not infected while the TA is required for efficient scheduling of the entry and proper coordination with the receiving LGU,” Velasco said.

“The entry of LSIs, whether considered as APORs or non-APORs, shall still be status quo or subject to the ‘concurrence of the receiving LGUs’ through prior communication with the focal persons of the concerned provincial and city governments through their hotlines to coordinate the date of their entry, unless the LGU will no longer require these,” he added.

The LPP president also stressed that the concurrence of LGUs is needed to ensure adequacy of quarantine areas of the receiving local governments. Receiving LGUs can also require LSIs to be subjected to RT-PCR tests upon entry provide the cost of the test is shouldered by the local government.

Coordination with LGUs

The Joint Task Force COVID Shield ordered all police commanders to coordinate with their respective LGUs to determine if there would still be travel restrictions in their areas of responsibility or would implement “unrestricted policy” for incoming travelers.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, JTF COVID Shield commander, said some local chief executives are asking the national government to give them ample time to adjust to the decision.

Eleazar said the implementation of the travel restrictions, especially those who are not included in the list of the APOR and the LSIs, will be left to the discretion of the LGUs.

This means if an LGU would choose to defer the implementation of the recent IATF decision, “restricted policy” would still be in effect in which travelers would still need to obtain a travel authority and other documents being required by concerned LGUs.

But if an LGU would agree to the “unrestricted policy,” there is no more need for a travel authority even for non-essential travels.

“In the meantime, there would be a status quo on the implementation of the travel restrictions unless certain LGUs signify intention to immediately comply with the IATF’s ‘Unrestricted Policy’ on travel,” Eleazar said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
1 day ago
Headlines
Magnitude-5.4 quake jolts parts of Luzon
2 days ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the quake struck waters 23 kilometers off Looc town in...
Headlines
fbfb
China says it has 'reached consensus' with Philippines on South China Sea oil exploration
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 days ago
A day after President Rodrigo Duterte lifted the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the resource-rich West Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Authorities showed 'no humanity' in handling Baby River's burial
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday hit authorities' handling of the funeral of political detainee Reina Mae Nasino's three-month-old...
Headlines
fbfb
Watchdog says 'no real liberation' in Marawi 3 years after Duterte's declaration
By Christian Deiparine | 20 hours ago
A watchdog monitoring the rebuilding of the war-torn Marawi has lamented the slow progress in the city's reconstruction as...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Rough seas in Northern Luzon due to 'Pepito'
3 hours ago
'Pepito' was estimated at 820 km East of Virac, Catanduanes early Monday morning and is moving west northwest at 20 kilometers...
Headlines
fbfb
46% of Pinoys see government jobless aid ‘inadequate’ – SWS
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Nearly half of Filipino adults find the government’s assistance to the jobless amid the COVID-19 crisis “inadequate,”...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA off South Luzon may become cyclone
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
A low-pressure area entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday and is expected to develop into a tropical depression...
Headlines
fbfb
House minority decimated
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The ascent of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has further strengthened the super majority in the House of Representatives, with...
Headlines
fbfb
BusinessWorld Economic Forum goes online
12 hours ago
As the coronavirus disease is expected to further transform the world and the Philippine economy in 2021, BusinessWorld the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with